Sudoku vs meditation: Which calms Gen Z faster, expert explains For Gen Z, relaxation means authenticity. Sudoku offers calm through logic, meditation through stillness. Here’s why both matter in 2025’s wellness culture.

In an era where phones beep every other second and infinite scrolling keeps minds agitated, relaxation has become the new indulgence. For Gen Z, it's not about hustle or pause, it's about discovering products that align with their pace. Two unlikely contenders have emerged as favourites: Sudoku, the old-school brain teaser, and meditation, the age-old practice of stillness.

Both look wildly different on the surface. We reached out to Namrata Jain, Psychotherapist and Relationship Counsellor, to understand it better. One fills empty grids with numbers, the other empties the mind of clutter. But scratch deeper, and they’re both about focus, presence and peace, something Gen Z craves more than ever.

Sudoku: Calm in logic

Numbers might not scream serenity, but Sudoku has become Gen Z’s stealthy escape. “Structured games like Sudoku pull us into the present moment. They redirect overthinking into step-by-step logic, almost like a breathing exercise for the brain,” says Namrata Jain, Psychotherapist and Relationship Counsellor.

Science backs it up. According to studies from the University of Exeter, Imperial College London, and King's College London, regular Sudoku practice has been linked to an 18% boost in working memory, greater grey-matter density, and up to 32% lower cortisol levels.

Meditation: Calm in stillness

Meditation is Gen Z’s most shared wellness hack. Whether it’s #meditation trending on Instagram or the rise of apps like Calm and Headspace, mindfulness has gone mainstream.

“Meditation is one of the few practices that doesn’t just relax you in the moment, it reshapes how you react to stress altogether,” explains Jain. Studies show meditation reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression, lowers blood pressure, improves sleep and strengthens emotional regulation. For young adults juggling studies, jobs and endless notifications, that’s gold.

What Gen Z really wants

Gen Z doesn’t see self-care as spa days. For them, it’s integrated into life: a silent walk after class, a 10-minute breathing break before exams, or a quick Sudoku session between meetings. It’s about calm that feels authentic, accessible and, most importantly, effective.

Meditation appeals to those who can embrace stillness. But for restless minds, Sudoku offers a more approachable entry point, a dopamine hit with each solved number, a way to quiet the noise while still “doing” something.

The verdict

So which calms Gen Z faster? The answer is: it depends. Meditation helps train the mind for long-term resilience. Sudoku offers instant calm through focused play. For a generation seeking peace without switching off completely, both Sudoku and meditation matter. One teaches the art of silence. The other offers calm in motion.