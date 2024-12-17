How many types of meditations are there? Know which meditation posture is suitable for you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how many types of meditations are there.

Meditation is considered to be the best way to keep the mind calm, focused and happy. In India, meditation and yoga have been included in life for thousands of years. Sadhus, saints and sages are still engrossed in meditation. Meditation is not just yoga but a means to live life properly. However, different postures of meditation can prove beneficial for different people. People from all over the world will observe World Meditation Day 2024 on December 21. Now, let us know how many types of meditation are there and which posture of meditation will be beneficial for you.

Types Of Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation- You should start meditation with mindfulness meditation. In which you control your present moments. In this meditation posture, you observe and control your thoughts, emotions and physical sensations. In this, focus is done by controlling breathing and thoughts. This reduces stress and improves health.

Karuna Meditation- Karuna Meditation aims to develop feelings of love, kindness and compassion towards oneself and others. In this, we learn to express feelings of goodwill towards our loved ones or any person with whom we have difficult relationships. It teaches us to increase empathy, increase love and get out of negative things. This develops a sense of connection.

Concentration meditation- This is a meditation posture in which the focus is on a single point. Like you have to look at the flame of a candle. You have to focus on a sound or breath. This helps you to increase focus and concentration in daily life. This is considered a good meditation posture for students.

Zen Meditation- Zen meditation or zazen is a form of meditation for Zen Buddhism. In this, you have to sit in a specific posture. Focus on breathing and observing thoughts and sensations. Zazen is a meditation posture essential for a deep sense of peace and insight.

Vipassana Meditation- Vipassana, which means 'seeing things as they really are', is considered to be one of the most ancient meditation techniques of India. In this, the focus is on the deep connection between the mind and the body. This leads to enlightenment and liberation. This is a very challenging meditation posture which also provides many benefits to the body and mind.

Loving kindness meditation- Loving kindness, or Metta meditation, teaches you to develop an attitude of unconditional love and compassion towards all beings. It teaches you to develop a feeling of love towards yourself, family, relatives and even enemies. This meditation practice teaches how to deal with anger and challenges. It involves sending wishes of happiness, well-being and peace to others. This increases love in your mind.

Mantra Meditation- Mantra meditation involves repeating a word or phrase silently to focus the mind and bring about a deep state of meditation. That is, you chant a mantra and focus all your energy and attention on it. This meditation is included in many spiritual traditions around the world. It helps to calm the mind, reduce stress and increase spiritual growth and a sense of peace.

ALSO READ: Feeling lazy, bored while walking alone? Follow THESE tips to make exercise enjoyable