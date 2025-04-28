Struggling to keep your weight under control? Know what to eat and avoid this summer Due to being busy in life, people often do not take care of their food, and thus, their weight starts increasing. Nowadays, people are not able to pay attention to physical activity, which is also a reason for excessive weight gain.

New Delhi:

The problem of obesity has increased a lot in today's time. Many people are seen struggling to lose weight. However, one reason for obesity is lifestyle change. Often, people are not able to pay attention to food due to the rush, and due to this, their weight starts increasing. In today's time, people are not able to pay attention to physical activity, which is also a reason for excessive weight gain. Increased weight affects the overall appearance, and it also increases the risk of many diseases. If you also want to control your weight, then first of all, pay attention to your food. In the summer season, consumption of some fruits is beneficial for your weight, while some fruits can also increase your weight.

These fruits increase your weight

Bananas are delicious, but they contain a lot of carbohydrates, so excessive consumption can increase weight.

If you are also fond of eating mangoes, then eat them wisely. Mango fruit is the identity of the summer season, but excessive consumption is harmful to health. Many people like mangoes so much that they do not pay attention to the quantity while eating. Mango has high calories, which can increase weight.

Dry fruits like dates are considered beneficial for health, but excessive consumption harms health. Although dry fruits give energy, they also increase weight. To avoid weight gain, consume them in limited quantities.

Eat these fruits to control your weight

Watermelon is a fruit that is easily available in summer. Watermelon contains water, which keeps the body hydrated. Its consumption helps in controlling weight.

Consuming papaya also prevents weight gain. Its consumption is also good for the stomach. Thus, include this fruit in your diet.

Consuming kiwi in summer is also beneficial for weight loss. Kiwi contains many nutrients, and its consumption is good for metabolism.

