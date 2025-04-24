Are you a quick eater? Know how it can affect your weight and digestion Do you also eat food quickly and think that it saves time? But have you ever thought whether this habit of yours is increasing your weight? Let's know what is the right way to eat food.

New Delhi:

In today's busy life, most people consider eating an important task and finish it quickly. But this habit not only harms your digestive system, but it can also cause weight gain. When we eat fast, our brain takes time to realise that our stomach is full; because of this, we eat more than we need, and thus, we gain weight

Research shows that people who eat slowly and chew their food well keep their weight under control. According to research, after eating, it takes about 20 minutes for the body to realise that the stomach is full. If you eat too much in these 20 minutes, then your body gets more calories than it needs, which starts getting stored as fat.

Side effects of eating quickly

Eating quickly does not allow the food to be chewed properly, which can lead to gas, acidity, and indigestion.

Stress levels are higher in people who eat early because they are unable to enjoy their food.

According to some studies, the habit of eating quickly can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

So, what is the right way to eat?

Chew each bite thoroughly.

Avoid eating while watching TV or mobile.

Allow at least 20 minutes for eating time.

Stay mentally calm and focused while eating.

If you are worried about your increasing weight and want to lose weight, then first of all, pay attention to your eating habits. Stop eating too quickly and take food as a meditation; this small change can play a big role in keeping your weight under control.

