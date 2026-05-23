'30 kg gone': Fat loss expert shares step-by-step cardio plan that took her from 84 kg to 54 kg

New Delhi:

Losing weight is rarely as simple as following random internet advice for a few weeks. A lot of people jump straight into intense routines, push themselves too hard and then give up once the exhaustion kicks in. That cycle is honestly very common.

Fitness creator and fat loss expert Anjali Sachan recently shared the cardio routine that helped her lose 30 kg, taking her weight from 84 kg to 54 kg. In an Instagram post shared on May 22, 2026, she explained how gradually increasing activity instead of doing too much too quickly made a huge difference in her transformation.

According to Anjali, many people make the mistake of forcing themselves into extreme activity levels from day one.

"Most people jump straight to 10,000 steps a day and then wonder why they're exhausted, their knees hurt, recovery suffers, and they quit within weeks," she said.

She added that the real issue is not cardio itself.

"The problem isn't cardio, the problem is doing too much, too soon."

Phase 1: Start slow and let the body adjust

Anjali explained that beginners or people dealing with obesity should avoid immediately pushing for very high step counts.

4,000 steps per day

She said carrying extra body weight already puts stress on the joints and tendons. Jumping into aggressive cardio routines too early may lead to:

Knee pain

Shin splints

Excessive fatigue

Poor consistency

According to her, the first goal should simply be building consistency and giving the body time to adapt gradually.

Phase 2: Build stamina slowly

8,000 steps per day and one zone two cardio session every week

At this stage, stamina and recovery usually start improving.

Anjali suggested adding one easy "zone two" cardio session weekly. That means maintaining a comfortable pace without pushing the body too hard.

As she explained, the idea is to avoid getting breathless or turning every workout into something extreme.

Watch the video here

Phase 3: Activity levels increase further

10,000 to 12,000 steps per day and two zone two sessions weekly

According to Anjali, this is usually the point where the body becomes capable of handling more movement and higher activity volumes.

Recovery capacity improves, joints become stronger and stamina continues building steadily.

Phase 4: Fat loss may speed up here

15,000 steps per day and two to three zone two sessions weekly

Anjali explained that fat loss can accelerate during this phase because overall energy expenditure becomes much higher.

At the same time though, she warned people to closely monitor recovery and gym performance.

If workouts begin suffering, she advised reducing cardio volume before drastically cutting food intake.

Phase 5: Highest activity phase

20,000 steps per day and two to three zone two sessions weekly

This stage involves very high activity output and may produce faster visible changes.

However, Anjali stressed that reaching this level takes time and should happen gradually over several months instead of overnight.

Important things to remember about fat loss

Anjali also clarified one major misconception linked with cardio and weight loss.

According to her:

Cardio alone does not directly cause fat loss.

A calorie deficit is what actually drives fat loss.

Cardio mainly helps burn extra energy and makes maintaining that calorie deficit easier.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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