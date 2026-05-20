Did you know antibiotics may affect your gut for months? Doctor shares 5 surprising gut health facts

New Delhi:

Your gut does a lot more than help digest food. In recent years, doctors and researchers have increasingly described the gut as the body’s “second brain” because of how deeply it is connected to mental health, immunity, inflammation and even stress responses. So when your gut health is off, the effects may show up in places you would not immediately expect.

Low energy. Mood swings. Brain fog. Feeling anxious for no obvious reason. Sometimes it is not just “in your head”. According to Dr Kunal Sood, the gut microbiome plays a surprisingly big role in how the body and brain communicate with each other every single day.

5 surprising ways your gut health may affect your body and mind

1. Your gut and brain are constantly talking to each other

According to Dr Sood, the gut and brain stay connected through several systems inside the body, including the vagus nerve, immune signalling, stress pathways and microbial byproducts.

He explained, “The gut and brain communicate through the vagus nerve, immune signalling, microbial metabolites, and stress pathways. Gut bacteria can influence neurotransmitter-related compounds, while the brain can also affect gut motility, sensitivity, and immune activity.”

In simple terms, your gut may influence how your brain feels, while your brain can also change how your gut behaves. It goes both ways. Quietly. All the time.

2. Stress can physically disrupt healthy gut bacteria

Stress is not just emotional. Your body reacts to it physically too.

According to Dr Sood, chronic stress can interfere with digestion, mucus production and gut permeability, all of which affect the environment where healthy bacteria survive.

He explained, “The gut and brain communicate through the vagus nerve, immune signalling, microbial metabolites, and stress pathways. Gut bacteria can influence neurotransmitter-related compounds, while the brain can also affect gut motility, sensitivity, and immune activity.”

Long-term stress may also reduce microbiome diversity and increase inflammation inside the body. Which is probably why stressful periods often come with stomach issues too.

3. Poor gut health may influence mood and anxiety

Doctors say the gut microbiome may also affect emotional regulation through pathways connected to inflammation, stress hormones and vagus nerve signalling.

Dr Sood highlighted, “The microbiome may influence emotional regulation through inflammation, vagus nerve signalling, stress hormones, and short-chain fatty acids. But gut health is only one contributor alongside genetics, hormones, trauma, medications, and environment.”

That last part matters too. Gut health is important, but it is not the only thing shaping mental health. Human emotions are obviously more complicated than one single cause.

Still, the connection between the gut and mood continues to draw serious medical attention.

4. Antibiotics may affect your gut for months

Antibiotics help treat infections, but according to experts, they can also disrupt beneficial bacteria living inside the gut.

Dr Sood explained, “Broad-spectrum antibiotics can reduce microbial diversity and suppress beneficial organisms. Some microbiome changes may persist for months depending on antibiotic exposure, diet, age, and baseline gut health.”

This is partly why people sometimes experience digestive discomfort even after completing antibiotic courses.

The gut ecosystem takes time to recover. Sometimes longer than expected.

5. Fibre and fermented foods may help support gut balance

The good news is that certain foods may help support healthier gut bacteria naturally.

According to Dr Sood, soluble fibre acts as a prebiotic, meaning it feeds beneficial bacteria inside the gut. Fermented foods containing live cultures may also help support microbial diversity.

He explained, “Fibre feeds bacteria that produce beneficial short-chain fatty acids, while fermented foods with live cultures may support microbial diversity and inflammatory regulation.”

Foods linked to gut support often include yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, fermented rice preparations and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables.

The gut microbiome is still being studied heavily by researchers, but one thing is becoming increasingly clear. Gut health is connected to much more than digestion alone.

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