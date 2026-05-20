Feeling bloated every Monday? Your weekend routine could be the reason

New Delhi:

Many people notice that by Sunday night or Monday morning, they suddenly feel bloated, heavy or uncomfortable after a weekend of eating out. While many dismiss it as a random stomach problem, doctors say the digestive system responds very quickly to sudden lifestyle and food changes. From oily restaurant meals to irregular eating patterns, weekends often place extra stress on the gut.

Dr Mansi Nigam, Consultant Physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, explained that weekend eating habits are usually very different from regular routines. “People tend to eat heavier meals, fried foods, sugary drinks, alcohol and restaurant food that is usually higher in oil, salt and spices than home-cooked meals. Therefore, the digestive system has to work much harder than usual,” she said.

Why digestion becomes sluggish after weekends

According to Dr Nigam, indigestion does not always point to a serious illness. Symptoms such as bloating, stomach discomfort, acidity, nausea, burping or feeling overly full are extremely common after indulgent meals. Irregular meal timings further worsen the issue.

“Many people skip meals during the day and then suddenly overeat late at night. This places additional stress on the stomach and intestines,” she explained.

Pranshul Aggarwal, Founder of LivLively, also highlighted how weekend habits can temporarily disturb the gut microbiome, the community of beneficial bacteria that supports digestion, immunity and overall gut health. According to him, outside food, dehydration, poor sleep and low fibre intake can affect the body’s digestive rhythm.

Summer weather can make gut problems worse

Experts warn that summer conditions add another layer of digestive stress. Heat increases the risk of dehydration, while improperly stored outside food may spoil faster and trigger stomach infections or diarrhoea.

Aggarwal explained that even mild dehydration can slow digestion and make people feel sluggish or uncomfortable. Restaurant meals are also often lower in fibre and richer in processed ingredients, excessive caffeine and sugary foods, all of which can worsen acidity and heaviness.

Small habits that help improve gut health

Despite the discomfort, experts say occasional digestive issues after weekends are usually temporary and improve once people return to balanced eating habits. Hydration, fibre-rich meals and maintaining a healthy routine can significantly support gut recovery.

“My advice is simple, enjoy weekend outings, but maintain some balance. Eat smaller portions, stay hydrated, avoid excessive late-night eating, and include fibre-rich foods during the day,” said Dr Nigam.

Experts also stress that gut health should not only become a concern after symptoms appear. Small daily habits, proper hydration and mindful eating can go a long way in supporting long-term digestive wellness.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.