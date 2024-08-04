Sleep deprived? 5 effective ways to get good quality sleep, expert explains

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 effective ways to get good quality sleep

Getting a good night's sleep is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being. Unfortunately, many people struggle with sleep deprivation, which can lead to various health issues such as weakened immune function, memory problems, and mood disturbances.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Manifest Wedding Weekend conducted the Masterclass to 'plan with the pro' at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, on August 3. During the class, we spoke to Dr. Anjali Hooda, an internal medicine expert, and asked her about a few effective ways for good quality sleep. Responding to this, she said, first of all, you need to optimise your sleep environment.

"Keep your room cool, dark, and quiet. Consider using blackout curtains, earplugs, or a white noise machine to eliminate disruptions. Switch off the white light, instead, you can use dim lights or candles," Dr. Anjali Hooda stated.

She further added, "Stay away from all kinds of disturbances, especially mobile phones. Keep your phones aside, do not use them while you go to bed for sleep. Also, practice mindfulness meditation and yoga to help reduce stress levels."

Here are five expert-recommended tips explained in detail to help improve the quality of your sleep:

1. Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, helps regulate your body’s internal clock. This consistency can improve the quality of your sleep over time. Try to aim for 8 hours of sleep per night, which is the recommended amount for most adults.

2. Limit Screen Time Before Bed

Avoid stimulating activities, like watching TV or using electronic devices, at least an hour before bed. Activities such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation exercises like deep breathing can help you relax and prepare for sleep.

3. Create a Restful Environment

Your bedroom environment plays a significant role in the quality of your sleep. Keep your room cool, dark, and quiet. Consider using blackout curtains, earplugs, or a white noise machine to eliminate disruptions. Investing in a comfortable mattress and pillows can also make a big difference in how well you sleep.

4. Watch Your Diet and Exercise

What you eat and drink can affect your sleep. Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime. While caffeine can keep you awake, alcohol can disrupt your sleep cycle once you’re asleep. Regular physical activity can promote better sleep, but try to avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, as it may have the opposite effect.

5. Manage Stress and Anxiety

Stress and anxiety are common culprits of sleep problems. Finding ways to manage stress can significantly improve your sleep quality. Practices such as mindfulness meditation, yoga, and progressive muscle relaxation can help reduce stress levels. Keeping a journal to write down your thoughts before bed can also help clear your mind.

Improving sleep quality takes time and consistency, but implementing these expert tips can make a significant difference. By following the above-mentioned ways, you can enjoy more restful and restorative sleep. If sleep problems persist, it may be helpful to consult a healthcare professional for further advice.

