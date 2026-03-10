Sleep better tonight: Certified fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 6 practical tips

New Delhi:

Sleep problems rarely appear overnight. More often, they build slowly through late work hours, caffeine, bright screens and irregular routines. Many people spend enough time in bed yet still wake up feeling tired.

According to Raj Ganpath, a certified coach and mentor with more than 18 years of experience, improving sleep quality often begins with simple adjustments rather than complicated sleep hacks. In a recent Instagram reel, Ganpath explained that small daily habits can influence how quickly the body falls asleep and how well it recovers overnight.

6 easy lifestyle changes that can help you sleep better tonight

One of the first things he points to is the sleep environment itself. Bedrooms that are warm, brightly lit or noisy can make it harder for the brain to switch into rest mode. “Sleep in a cold, dark and quiet room,” he suggests, adding that temperatures between 16°C and 25°C generally work best for most people. Darkness also matters because the body releases sleep hormones more easily when the environment is free from light. Morning light, on the other hand, plays the opposite role. Ganpath advises exposing yourself to sunlight or bright natural light for about 30 minutes before 9 AM. This early light helps regulate the body’s internal clock, signalling when to stay alert during the day and when to wind down at night. Daily habits later in the day can also shape sleep quality. Stimulants such as caffeine or intense exercise may be helpful for energy and focus, but Ganpath says they should ideally be limited to the first half of the day. Consuming them too late can keep the body in a state of alertness long after bedtime. He also recommends drawing clearer boundaries between work and rest. Continuing work late into the night keeps the mind engaged and makes it harder to relax. For this reason, he suggests stopping work at least three hours before going to bed. Eating patterns can play a role as well. Having meals too close to bedtime forces the digestive system to stay active when the body should be preparing for sleep. Finishing dinner around two hours before bedtime may help the body settle more comfortably. The final habit he mentions may be the hardest for many people to follow. “Stop staring at your phone at least one hour before bedtime,” Ganpath says. Screens emit blue light that interferes with melatonin, the hormone that signals the body that it is time to sleep.

Although each change may seem small on its own, together they help create a routine that supports the body’s natural sleep rhythm. Ganpath’s message is simple: better sleep often comes not from drastic changes, but from a handful of consistent habits repeated every day.

