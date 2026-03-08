Saif Ali Khan on fitness after 50: Why sleep, discipline and diet matter more than ever

New Delhi:

There are certain pressures that come with being in the limelight while getting older. For Saif Ali Khan, however, getting older at 50 has given him a different point of view when it comes to health and fitness. For him, it’s not about taking shortcuts to health and fitness anymore.

In a candid conversation on his sister Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her, Saif talked about how one can’t ignore lifestyle changes as one gets older. He said that getting healthy in your 50s isn’t about doing a complete overhaul.

Ageing changes the rules of fitness

Saif admitted that the biggest shift after turning 50 is that the body simply stops tolerating excesses the way it once did. Late nights, poor sleep or indulgent habits show up quickly, especially on the face and energy levels.“If I am looking good, it’s a holistic thing. You have to sleep well, eat well, exercise…every little thing shows up on your face.”

The actor explained that wellness at this stage is closely tied to behaviour. Unlike earlier decades, when one could push the body harder and recover easily, ageing requires a far more mindful lifestyle. According to him, maintaining fitness now is not about quick fixes but about treating the body with respect.

Why sleep, diet and exercise must work together

Saif emphasised that health after 50 is the result of multiple lifestyle choices working together rather than one specific routine. Sleep, nutrition and movement all play equally important roles. He explained that missing sleep or neglecting diet can quickly affect physical appearance and overall wellbeing. “In order to look good, you have to be really well behaved.” The actor noted that even small disruptions, late nights, unhealthy eating or skipping workouts become more visible with age. As a result, maintaining a balanced daily routine becomes essential.

Learning the hard way: What he would tell his younger self

Looking back at his early career, Saif admitted that one of his biggest lessons has been the importance of prioritising health earlier in life. The actor said he often balanced demanding work schedules with a fast-paced lifestyle, something he now believes could have been managed better.

“I would say work out and be healthier… don’t just get away with it. Optimise it.” His advice to younger actors and professionals is simple: start building sustainable habits early rather than waiting until the body forces change.

Why moderation matters more with age

Saif also spoke about how ageing changes the body’s tolerance for excess, particularly when it comes to smoking, drinking or pushing physical limits. In his 30s, he said, many people feel invincible. But that perception can become risky later in life.

“We’re all 30 in our heads, but you’re not. It takes a lot out of you.” The actor noted that many health issues begin to surface in the 50s if lifestyle choices remain unchecked. Being mindful of this, he thinks, is the key to long life.

The secret to anti-ageing: Discipline

While there is a lot of noise being made in the wellness space, Saif thinks the secret to anti-ageing is the simplest of things: discipline. Rather than getting caught up in the latest trends, he thinks it’s more important to follow a routine that focuses on sleeping well, exercising, eating well, and being careful with what you put into your body.

Saif’s idea of being a star is not just about looking good on the screen, but feeling good for long periods of time. In an age where the trend is to seek instant gratification, Saif’s approach is refreshingly simple: it’s not about fighting time, but respecting it.

