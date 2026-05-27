Simple morning routines that can reset digestive health naturally

New Delhi:

Digestive problems like bloating, constipation, acidity and sluggish metabolism have become increasingly common in modern lifestyles. While many people search for quick fixes, wellness experts say the answer may actually lie in something much simpler: how your mornings begin.

According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, the digestive system closely follows the body’s internal clock, also known as the circadian rhythm. When mornings become rushed, stressful or irregular, digestion often gets disrupted too.

“The good news is that a few simple morning habits can gently reset your gut and improve overall digestive health,” the expert explained.

Start the day with warm water

One of the easiest habits experts recommend is drinking a glass of warm water soon after waking up. Some people also add lemon for additional freshness and hydration.

Dr Shetty explained that after several hours of overnight fasting, warm water acts like a gentle trigger for the digestive tract.

Physical activity in the morning can help digestion

According to the expert, simple yoga stretches help stimulate abdominal organs and improve blood circulation. He specifically highlighted yoga poses like Pawanamuktasana and Vajrasana, which are often recommended for relieving gas, improving digestion and supporting natural gut motility.

Stress directly affects the gut

Experts say mental stress has a strong connection with digestive health because of the gut-brain axis, the communication network linking emotional and digestive systems.

“Even five to ten minutes of deep breathing practice or simple meditation can calm your mind and body,” Dr Shetty noted.

A calmer nervous system allows digestion to function more efficiently, reducing discomfort linked to stress and anxiety.

Breakfast choices matter more than people think

Skipping breakfast or relying on processed foods in the morning may negatively affect gut health over time. It is advised that people should consume fibre-containing foods, fruits, soaked nuts, and whole grains because these foods help in maintaining good gut flora and energy balance.

The expert also advised against ignoring the body’s natural urge for bowel movement, explaining that repeatedly delaying it can gradually disturb bowel habits.

Small habits create long-term change

Dr Shetty emphasised that digestive health is not about extreme diets or temporary detox trends. Rather, it depends on small, consistent lifestyle habits followed daily. “When your mornings are calm and mindful, your body naturally falls into balance, and you can actually feel the difference throughout the day,” he said.

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