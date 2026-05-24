Michelin-star kitchen secrets that can instantly improve your cooking at home

New Delhi:

Great cooking does not always require expensive ingredients or complicated recipes. According to professional chefs, some of the biggest improvements in flavour actually come from small habits and techniques used consistently inside restaurant kitchens.

Chef Gursheesh Singh Dhupar, Chef de Partie at Per Se, Chef Thomas Keller’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant in New York, shared five simple but effective tricks that can instantly improve everyday cooking at home. From controlling heat properly to understanding seasoning better, these chef-approved habits can completely change how food tastes. In New York City, Dhupar honed his expertise across multiple restaurants, like Jean-Georgesa two-Michelin-starred French restaurant, gaining invaluable experience in some of the city’s most demanding and high-pressure kitchens. He has also received an opportunity to join The French Laundry, marking another significant milestone in his rapidly advancing culinary career.

Taste your food constantly while cooking

One of the biggest differences between home cooks and professional chefs is how often they taste their dishes during preparation. “It is essential to understand that chefs never try to season their dishes only at the very end,” the article explains. Chefs keep tasting food throughout the cooking process because flavours continue changing as ingredients cook, reduce and blend together. Something that tasted perfect ten minutes earlier may suddenly need more seasoning later.

Heat changes flavour more than people realise

According to the chef, temperature affects much more than cooking speed. Heat also changes flavour, texture and colour significantly. High heat helps develop browning, caramelisation and deeper flavour, especially in onions, mushrooms and meat. However, foods such as egg, garlic, and sauce containing milk are known to burn and taste bitter when cooked under high temperatures. Unaware of the concept, many people tend to overcrowd their pans and cook all items at medium temperatures.

Season your food step-by-step, but not all at once

Most professional chefs do not season their dishes all at once towards the end of the process. Rather, they use the technique of seasoning food in various stages throughout the process of cooking. For instance, onions might be slightly seasoned while sautéing, and sauces might be seasoned at a later time separately.

Acidity can completely transform flat-tasting food

Sometimes food may still taste dull even after adding enough salt and spices. According to chefs, what the dish may actually need is acidity. A squeeze of lemon juice, a spoon of yoghurt or a splash of vinegar can brighten flavours instantly and make heavier dishes feel lighter and fresher.

Focus and timing matter more than fancy equipment

Another important chef habit is staying fully focused while cooking. Professional kitchens rely heavily on timing, organisation and awareness of small details. “Being urgent does not necessarily mean you are in a hurry. It just means you are focused and organised,” the article notes. Chefs constantly observe colour changes, aromas, texture and cooking speed instead of multitasking carelessly. Experts say this level of attention alone often improves food quality significantly.

While none of these techniques seems dramatic individually, together they can completely change how home-cooked meals taste, without requiring expensive tools or advanced culinary training.

Also read: From lassi to mohabbat ka sharbat: Chef Ranveer Brar shares 3 refreshing summer drinks perfect for Indian heat