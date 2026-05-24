From lassi to mohabbat ka sharbat: Chef Ranveer Brar shares 3 refreshing summer drinks perfect for Indian heat

New Delhi:

With the increasing temperatures in the nation, famous chef Ranveer Brar has listed out three drinks which have been traditionally consumed during the summers in India; these drinks are not only easy and refreshing but also carry a sense of nostalgia. These drinks include lassi, masala chaas, and mohabbat ka sharbat, all of which have become increasingly popular among people due to their easy method of preparation and deliciousness.

The summers in India have always been associated with cooling beverages, which were helpful for hydration and digestion. Ranveer Brar’s latest recipe suggestions tap directly into that nostalgic comfort.

Lassi remains the ultimate desi summer comfort drink

One of the drinks featured by the chef is the classic lassi, a chilled yoghurt-based beverage loved across India. Popular with its creamy and cool characteristics, lassi is thought to be one of the simplest ways to combat the intense heat in summer.

A simple lassi by Chef Ranveer Brar includes only three ingredients: yoghurt, sugar, and ice that blend to create an appetising drink. In some cases, lassi can be flavoured with the help of saffron, cardamom, and dry fruits.

Masala chaas is refreshing and easy to digest

The second drink recommended by Chef Ranveer Brar is masala chaas, which is known for its cooling effects. As opposed to the sweet lassi, chaas is savoury in nature and is often consumed after meals.

The drink consists of yoghurt mixed with water and some spices such as roasted cumin, black salt, mint, and coriander leaves. The result is a cooling drink that feels refreshing without being too heavy in hot weather.

Mohabbat ka sharbat brings back old Delhi nostalgia

The third recipe, mohabbat ka sharbat, has become especially popular online in recent years. Traditionally, this drink was linked to hot weather in Old Delhi and made by combining cold milk, rose syrup, and watermelon bits to make a refreshing pink drink.

Due to its vivid colour and nostalgic element, this sharbat has become popular among youth who are now rediscovering traditional summer drinks via social media platforms.

Reasons why traditional Indian summer drinks are trending

With the growing popularity of homemade drinks, traditional Indian summer drinks have been gaining popularity on social media channels. Recipes involving yoghurt, rose syrup, mint and natural cooling ingredients are especially popular during heatwaves because they feel both comforting and hydrating.

Ranveer Brar’s summer drink recipes also stand out because they combine simplicity with nostalgia. For many viewers, these are not just beverages, they are reminders of childhood afternoons, family kitchens and old-school Indian summers before energy drinks took over refrigerators.