Sciatica pain relief: Top yoga poses and stretches that help ease lower back pain Yoga helps to relax tight muscles and also strengthen the spine, and improve posture. Incorporating yoga poses and stretches into your daily routine can be beneficial in easing lower back pain. Read on to know the yoga poses and stretches that provide relief from sciatica pain.

Sciatica pain can be frustrating, as it causes discomfort in the lower back and legs. This happens when the sciatic nerve is compressed or irritated, leading to sharp pain, tingling, or numbness. While medication and rest may give you temporary relief, gentle exercises and stretches can ease pressure on the nerve and improve flexibility.

Top yoga poses and stretches for sciatica pain

Child’s Pose

Also known as Balasana, this gentle forward fold stretches the lower back and hips, relieving tension around the sciatic nerve. It also helps calm the nervous system, which can reduce the perception of pain.

Cat-Cow Stretch

Also known as Marjaryasana-Bitilasana, this flowing exercise between cat and cow poses increases flexibility in the spine, improves blood flow, and reduces stiffness that tends to worsen sciatica pain.

Bridge Pose

Also known as Setu Bandhasana, this backbend strengthens the glutes and lower back while opening the hip flexors. It supports the spine and helps in alignment, both of which are important for long-term sciatica relief.

Downward-Facing Dog

Also known as Adho Mukha Svanasana, this yoga pose stretches the hamstrings and calves while elongating the spine. It helps take pressure off the lower back and improve posture.

Cobra Pose

Also known as Bhujangasana, this backbend strengthens the spine and opens the chest. It also improves flexibility in the lower back and helps reduce nerve compression by creating more space in the spinal region.

Seated Forward Bend

Also known as Paschimottanasana, this pose eases tension in the lower back. Tight hamstrings often pull on the lower spine, worsening sciatica, so loosening them helps reduce pain.

