Falling short of 10,000 steps? Try these fun exercises that you can do in your office Too busy to hit 10,000 steps a day? Don’t stress, you can stay active with simple exercises like desk squats, wall push-ups, leg raises, and more. These quick, fun workouts fit into your workday and keep your energy up, even when walking isn’t an option.

New Delhi:

We’ve all heard it: “10,000 steps a day keeps you fit.” But let’s be honest: between endless meetings, traffic, and Netflix binges, who’s really hitting that magic number every single day? If your fitness tracker is judging you right now, don’t stress, movement isn’t just about walking.

You don’t need a perfect step count to stay healthy. What matters is keeping your body active, flexible, and energised. Even on days when you barely leave your desk, a few smart moves can wake up your muscles and keep your heart pumping strong. Here are five fun, easy exercises to sneak in when life doesn’t give you time to walk.

Also read: Best 5 minute exercises to do in the office regularly in order to stay healthy

1. Desk squats

Sneak in a set of squats right next to your chair. No gym, no weights, just you. Squats work your legs and core while giving you a quick energy boost in between emails.

How to do it:

Stand in front of your chair with feet hip-width apart. Lower yourself down like you’re about to sit, but stop just before touching the seat. Keep your chest up and knees behind your toes. Push through your heels and come back up. Repeat 10–15 times.

2. Jumping jacks

Classic but killer! A few minutes of jumping jacks can get your heart rate up, shake off stiffness, and even help you refocus before that boring Zoom call.

How to do it:

Stand tall with arms at your sides and feet together. Jump and spread your legs wide while raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position. Continue for 30–60 seconds.

3. Wall push-ups

No excuses about not having space — a wall is all you need. Wall push-ups strengthen your arms, chest, and shoulders without even making you break a sweat.

How to do it:

Stand an arm’s length away from a wall. Place your palms flat on the wall, shoulder-width apart. Bend your elbows and lean your body towards the wall. Push back to the starting position. Do 10–12 reps.

4. Seated leg raises

Stuck in back-to-back calls? Sit straight, lift one leg, hold, then switch. It tones your legs and core — nobody even needs to know you’re working out during a meeting.

How to do it:

Sit straight in your chair, feet flat on the floor. Extend one leg out until it’s parallel to the floor. Hold for 5 seconds. Lower slowly and switch to the other leg. Repeat 10 times on each side.

5. Dance it out

Blast your favourite playlist and move for five minutes. Dancing is cardio in disguise and the best mood-lifter you’ll find. Zero equipment, maximum fun.

How to do it:

Pick your favourite upbeat song. Stand up and just move, shimmy, sway, spin, whatever feels fun. Focus on big, energetic movements to get your heart rate up. Keep going for 3–5 minutes (or the whole song).

Walking is great, but it’s not the only way to stay active. When your calendar feels impossible, these quick exercises keep your body moving and your energy up. So, the next time you fall short of 10,000 steps, remember: it’s not about the number, it’s about moving in ways that fit your day.

Also read: How many steps should office workers really take each day? Here's the answer