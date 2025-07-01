Say goodbye to creaky knees with these 4 effective exercises recommended by fitness coach Have you ever caught your knees cracking and popping like an ancient wooden floor each time you get up or sit up? It's easy to feel that your knees are at fault. But what if we told you that the real perpetrator might be hiding a notch higher up – your hips? Know which exercises can help treat it.

New Delhi:

If your knees crack when you stand up from a chair, or you can't sit down normally, the real problem might be your hip." Your pelvis and spine are the foundation for the rest of your body's functioning. If your hips aren't able to move, it can cause havoc with your entire alignment, adding stress and pressure to your knees, which then crack and pop.

Good news! You can do something about it! Strengthening your hips can enhance balance and mobility overall and decrease the load on knee joints immensely. Rishabh recommends these four exercises to make your hip and spine stronger:

1. Leg Raises

Lie on one side.

Lift your top leg up as high as you can.

Slowly return it to the starting position with control.

Repeat on both legs for 20 repetitions.

2. Leg Lift

Sit on the floor with one bent knee and the other leg out in front of you.

Keep your chest forward and lift the straight leg up as high as possible.

Lower it back down slowly.

Do 10 reps for each leg.

3. Thigh Raise

In a side-lying position, straighten your top leg out.

Raise your lower leg up. You'll feel this in your inner thighs.

Lower it back down slowly.

Do 20 on each leg.

4. Hip Hinge

Stand facing a wall.

Hinge your hips and squat down until your glutes are on the wall.

Straighten your hips, squeezing your glutes as you return to standing.

Do 20 total repetitions.

So next time your knees complain, keep in mind that it could be your hips crying out for a little assistance! Adding these exercises into your regimen could be the solution to silky movements and contented joints.

