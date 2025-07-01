Expert recommends 5 foundational wellness practices men should prioritise after 30 Men over 30, boost your health and vitality! Read the article to know the 5 foundational wellness practices recommended by experts to prioritise for a stronger, healthier you.

New Delhi:

There comes a point when life gets loud. Work deadlines, family responsibilities, and social expectations all pile up. Somewhere between meetings and meals, workouts and weekend plans, most men forget to check in with the one person who matters most: themselves. Health often takes the backseat. And it’s usually not until something feels off – maybe it’s constant fatigue, trouble sleeping, unexpected weight gain, or just a sense of “I don’t feel like myself anymore” – that we stop and wonder: What’s going on?

But here’s the thing: You don’t need a complete overhaul to feel good again. Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director & CEO at Atmantan Wellness Centre, explains that wellness doesn’t have to be complicated or overwhelming. With a few small, conscious changes, you can build a lifestyle that not only supports your body but also nurtures your mind and soul. Consider this your anywhere — a gentle guide back to balance. Here are five habits that can help you get there.

1. Stretch It Out: Yoga and Breathwork

Let’s start with something many men still shy away from: yoga. Maybe you’ve dismissed it as “too slow” or “not my thing”. But hear this: yoga is one of the most powerful ways to stay strong, mobile, and pain-free as you age.

In your 30s and 40s, tight muscles, stiff joints, and poor posture start creeping in — often silently, until they show up as back pain or constant aches. A daily yoga routine, even just 15 minutes, can work wonders. It improves flexibility, strengthens posture, and keeps your joints healthy.

And then there’s the breathwork. Deep, conscious breathing helps regulate your nervous system, lowers blood pressure, reduces anxiety, and even improves your sleep. Techniques like Anulom Vilom or simple breath awareness can calm a racing mind and keep you grounded.

Think of yoga not just as movement but as a reset button for your body and your mind.

2. Lift Something: Resistance Training

Ever noticed it’s harder to stay lean as you get older? That’s not in your head — it’s your muscles gradually shrinking, a natural process called sarcopenia that starts in your 30s.

But there’s a fix: resistance training. Whether it’s lifting weights, using resistance bands, or doing classic push-ups and squats, strength training helps maintain muscle mass, boost metabolism, and regulate hormones like testosterone.

It also lowers your risk of chronic illnesses, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and even depression. Just 2–3 sessions a week focused on your major muscle groups (yes, core too!) can make a huge difference. Form matters more than speed, and consistency wins over intensity.

3. Train Your Brain: Memory and Cognitive Health

Forgetfulness, brain fog, and struggling to concentrate can sneak in earlier than you think. But the brain, like the body, thrives on being used.

Pick up a puzzle. Read a new book. Learn a language. Play an instrument. Challenge your brain, and it’ll reward you with sharper memory and better focus.

Mindfulness practices like meditation, gratitude journaling, and reflection are also powerful tools. They help rewire stress responses, increase emotional resilience, and support long-term mental health. A sharp mind isn’t about being the smartest guy in the room — it’s about staying curious, present, and engaged with the world.

4. Fuel Wisely: Eat for Strength and Immunity

You might’ve been able to survive on instant noodles and energy drinks in your 20s, but your body won’t keep tolerating it forever.

As you move through your 30s and 40s, food becomes fuel and medicine. Think whole foods — fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, lean meats, and healthy fats. These support everything from testosterone levels to brain function and heart health.

Prioritise nutrients like zinc and selenium for immunity and reproduction, and omega-3s (from fatty fish or flaxseeds) for your brain and heart. Reduce the stuff that drains you: excess sugar, fried food, processed meat, and alcohol.

This isn’t about going on a diet. It’s about eating in a way that helps you feel good every single day.

5. Protect Your Peace: Mindfulness and Purpose

Stress doesn’t always scream. Sometimes it whispers through tight shoulders, sleepless nights, or unexplained irritability. Men in their 30s and 40s are often carrying invisible loads: financial stress, career transitions, ageing parents, and silent grief.

Mindfulness — whether it’s a quiet walk, five minutes of deep breathing, or simply sitting still with your thoughts — can ease that weight. It lowers cortisol, improves heart health, and helps you stay emotionally grounded.

But beyond that, spiritual connection in any form offers something even more powerful: perspective. Whether it’s prayer, journaling, or spending time in nature, having a sense of meaning and connection can be profoundly healing. It reminds you that you're more than your deadlines or your to-do lists.

ALSO READ: Endless cardio to skipping rest days: Expert says ditch these 4 habits to get toned