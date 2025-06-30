National Doctor's Day 2025: Know the date, theme and significance of the day National Doctor's Day honors and recognises the contribution of doctors to the society. It also highlights the important role that doctors play in improving the health and well-being of people and society. Read on to know the date, theme, history and significance of National Doctor's Day.

National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on July 1. The day honors and recognises the contribution of doctors to the society. It also highlights the important role that doctors play in improving the health and well-being of people and society.

National Doctor's Day Date and Theme

Like every year, National Doctor's Day will be celebrated on July 1. The theme for this year is "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?", which aims to highlight the metal and emotional challenges faced by doctors. According to a report in The Economic Times, a senior official from the Health Ministry said, "Every day, doctors prioritise the lives of others, often neglecting their own well-being. This year’s theme is a reminder to care for those who care for us."

National Doctor's Day History

National Doctor's Day in India marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician, freedom fighter, and the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Dr. Roy played an important role in the development of healthcare infrastructure in India and was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honor, in 1961. The first celebration of National Doctor's Day took place on July 1, 1991.

National Doctor's Day Significance

The day recognises the invaluable role of doctors in safeguarding public health. From diagnosing, treating, to caring for patients, doctor work in challenging and high-pressure conditions. The day not only honors the memory of medical pioneers like Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy but also emphasises the trust and respect people place on medical professionals.

During health emergencies, such as pandemics or natural disasters, doctors stand at the frontline, risking their lives to save others. National Doctor's Day is a reminder to recognise their efforts and appreciate them.

