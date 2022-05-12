Save Tulsi plant from dying; know what to do if basil plant dries up again and again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EVERYTHING_O_O_O Save your Tulsi plant from dying

Save Tulsi Plant from dying: Known as the Queen of herbs, Tulsi plants are a must in every Hindu household. Not just for its medicinal properties, basil is considered very auspicious according to Hindu traditions and values. Almost all the Hindus worship the Tulsi plant and make sure that they save it from dying. A tulsi plant dying is not considered to be good. However, many times people witness that their basil plant dries up again and again. So here are some mistakes and tips to revive the tulsi plant and keep it healthy and green for a long time.

Which soil to use for Tulsi plant?

While planting a Tulsi root, keep in mind to not give too much water as it will lead to fungus in the roots of the plant. Therefore, it is most important to choose the right soil. Do not plant Tulsi only in the soil, instead, you should use 70 per cent soil and 30 per cent sand. The advantage of this will be the mixture of soil and sand will not retain the water which will save it from rotting.

Also Read: Vastu Tips: Don't offer water to Tulsi plant during solar and lunar eclipses. Know why

How to mix cow dung in the soil for tulsi plant?

Cow dung is of great importance for plants as it is a good fertiliser. However, there is a way to use it for the Tulsi plant. Dry the cow dung and convert it into a powder-like form and then add it to the soil. Due to this, the Tulsi plant will remain green in every season.

Which pot to use for Tulsi plant?

The mouth of the pot for a basil plant should be wide and it should be deep. Make two holes at the bottom of the pot and put a piece of paper or a piece of earthen pot at the bottom. After this, add soil with cow dung and sand just like mentioned and plant the tulsi in it. This procedure will help keep the basil plant fresh and green.

How to water Tulsi plant

You can pour water into the Tulsi plant every day in summers, however, according to Vastu shastra, water should not be poured on Sundays. On the other hand, in winters, water the plant once in 2-3 days. Whereas in the rainy season, there is no need to water the basil plant, in fact, save it from getting too much rainwater as it will rot the plant.

Also Read: Vastu Tips: Grow tulsi plant in THIS direction to improve financial condition

Pruning of Tulsi plant is very important

Keep plucking the top leaves of the basil or else the plant will grow tall with fewer leaves. If you keep pruning it from above for the growth of leaves, then your plant will be dense and leafy.

What to do with the seeds in Tulsi

Tulsi seeds are also called Manjari. When these seeds grow, you should sort them out. If the tulsi plant has dried up, then you can put these seeds in another pot and grow them again. You can also add these to tea after drying it as it has many medicinal properties.

Use Epsom Salts for Tulsi

If you want, you can add Epsom salts to the basil plant. Put a teaspoon of Epsom Salt in a litre of water and sprinkle it on the leaves and soil of the plant. This can be used on any plant in your garden as it keeps the plants green.

How to protect Tulsi plant from insects

Although insects do not attack a tulsi plant, if you are struggling with this problem, then spray neem oil on it. Put 10 drops of neem oil in one liter of water and spray it in the leaves of the plant to end this problem.