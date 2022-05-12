Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Don't offer water to Tulsi plant during solar and lunar eclipses. Know why

Vastu Tips: Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about some other important things related to the Tulsi plant. Since ancient times, there is a tradition of planting Tulsi plant in the house and offering water in it every day. But there are some special days when water should not be offered in Tulsi. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash on which days water should not be offered in Tulsi.

Water should not be offered to Tulsi every Sunday, Ekadashi and during solar and lunar eclipses. Also, on these days and after sunset, basil leaves should not be plucked. Doing so incurs guilt. Along with this, the person who pours raw milk into the Tulsi plant on Thursday and lights a lamp of ghee every evening except Sunday, Lakshmi Ji always resides in his house.

Apart from this, dry basil plants should never be kept in the house. It is considered inauspicious. Such a plant should be shed in a well or some holy place and a new plant should be planted.

Hope you will definitely benefit from adopting these Vastu tips.