Menopause isn’t an illness: Kareena’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on women’s sexuality, health and stigma

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for working closely with Kareena Kapoor Khan, has sparked an important and much-needed conversation around women’s health, sexuality, and menopause, subjects that are still wrapped in silence and stigma for many.

The renowned nutritionist urged women to acknowledge and prioritise their sexual needs, calling it a natural and essential part of overall well-being rather than something to be suppressed or ignored. She highlighted how women are often conditioned to feel guilt or discomfort when it comes to their own pleasure, especially as they age, while men are rarely subjected to the same societal scrutiny.

Among the things that Rujuta highlighted about menopause was the increasing amount of conversation around menopause (a major time of a woman’s life) being created by male social media influencers without medical knowledge or personal experience of menopause.

This trend is not just contributing to the misinforming of society; it is also taking away the voices of women who have experienced and continue to experience this under-discussed part of a woman's life.

Rujuta said menopause isn't a sickness or illness but rather a natural transition that should be approached with empathy, knowledge, and understanding. Instead of being positioned as fear-inducing or receiving mass generic recommendations, women should have the opportunity to identify and obtain appropriate and adequate support in the areas of their changing physical condition, emotional well-being, sexual wellness, and self-image during this life stage.

According to Rujuta, schools need to actively educate youth about their bodies, hormones, consent and sexual health across all genders. Education for young people should be honest and encompass as much of the spectrum of body and self-care as possible; this will reduce the amount of shame placed on young people, which will encourage them to develop a healthy attitude towards themselves and their relationships.

Rujuta’s key message is that women’s health is holistic. Nutrition, exercise, rest, mental health, and sexual satisfaction are interconnected. When one area is ignored, it can affect other areas, especially during a period of transition (such as menopause).

By encouraging women to listen to their bodies and seek credible, women-led medical advice, Rujuta Diwekar reinforced the idea that empowerment begins with awareness. Her words serve as a call to move away from discomfort and misinformation, and toward informed, compassionate conversations, led by women, for women.

