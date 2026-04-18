Quiet burnout is rising and it doesn’t look like a breakdown, psychotherapist explains

New Delhi:

Burnout is often imagined as a breaking point. Someone who is quitting suddenly. A visible collapse. A moment where everything clearly falls apart.

But that is not how it usually shows up. More often, burnout is quieter. However, individuals keep signing in, answering emails, attending meetings, and meeting deadlines. On the surface, everything looks perfectly fine. But internally, something has shifted.

The burnout no one notices

Quiet burnout does not arrive overnight. It builds slowly. Motivation fades. There is a loss of emotional involvement in the workplace. One gradually loses the feeling of being important, for no apparent reason at all. As Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist and founder of Gateway of Healing, explains, this is a state of chronic depletion, where individuals continue to function but feel increasingly disconnected from what they do.

Because nothing visibly breaks, it often goes unnoticed for a long time.

Why modern work makes it worse

Today’s work culture has made this form of burnout more common.

These distinctions between work and personal life are increasingly hard to make, particularly with regard to remote and hybrid working environments. Remaining continuously accessible to others is now the default position, and thus, individuals find it difficult to switch off from work.

The problem is that the body cannot discern the distinction between the work state and the relaxation state. Despite having time for one’s health and wellbeing, the individual feels they are not recovering.

There is always an implied responsibility to remain actively participating and positive all the time. This results in exhaustion, but with continued high performance.

It is not a personal failure

Quiet burnout is often misunderstood. It is not about a lack of resilience or effort. It is, as Dr Tugnait points out, a predictable response to systems that consistently demand more than they give back. The danger lies in how invisible it is.

When burnout is loud, it gets attention. When it is quiet, it gets normalised.

Why recognising it early matters

The first step is awareness. Noticing persistent fatigue, emotional detachment, or a lack of fulfilment even when work is going “well” can be important signals. Dr Tugnait emphasises that recognising burnout requires honesty. Individuals need to acknowledge how they are actually feeling, not just how they appear to be functioning. At the same time, organisations need to reflect on the expectations they place on people.

Burnout does not always look like a crisis. Sometimes, it looks like consistency without connection. Productivity without energy. Showing up without feeling present. And that is exactly why it is easy to miss. Because burnout that is never named is burnout that never gets addressed.

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