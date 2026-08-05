From 80 kg to 63 kg: Fitness influencer shares everything she ate to lose 17 kg

New Delhi:

Weight loss is often seen as a difficult journey, with many people believing they need to give up their favourite foods or follow extreme diets to see results. However, fitness experts and creators often emphasise that sustainable weight loss comes down to balanced eating, regular exercise and consistency with healthy habits.

Fitness influencer Aarti Sharma recently shared her own transformation journey on social media, revealing how she went from 80 kg to 63 kg. Along with showcasing her progress, she gave viewers a detailed look at everything she eats in a day and said that similar results can be achieved by focusing on protein-rich meals, portion control and consistency.

How the fitness influencer went from 80 kg to 63 kg

Sharing her transformation, Aarti said that just a few months ago, she weighed 80 kg. By following a consistent routine and making healthier food choices, she has now reached 63 kg, losing a total of 17 kg. Her approach isn't about avoiding food altogether, but about eating the right nutrients in the right quantities.

Inside the fitness influencer's daily diet for weight loss

Aarti begins her morning with a glass of chia seed water. Before heading to the gym, she drinks a pre-workout beverage to fuel her workout.

After returning from the gym, she has egg whites along with protein, helping her meet a significant portion of her daily protein requirement.

At around 12 pm, she keeps things light with a seasonal fruit.

For lunch, the fitness influencer prefers a protein-rich meal consisting of chapatis, egg bhurji and paneer bhurji, accompanied by a generous serving of cucumber salad. According to her, this combination keeps her full while ensuring she gets enough protein.

In the evening, she opts for black coffee along with makhana chaat or roasted makhanas as a snack.

For dinner, she keeps her meal high in protein and says she usually chooses between a high-protein salad, a high-protein cheela or roasted chicken, depending on what she feels like eating.

Before going to bed, she finishes her day with a cup of green tea.

Aarti concluded by saying that people should not be afraid of eating while trying to lose weight. Instead, she recommends adding protein to every meal, practising portion control and staying consistent. According to her, these simple habits can make weight loss much more achievable over time.

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