Feeling overwhelmed at work? Expert shares simple ways to manage stress

New Delhi:

The combination of quarterly goals, short time frames, and ever-changing requirements has made high-stress environments a common aspect of day-to-day working conditions. Although stress in moderation can enhance performance, excessive pressure, particularly when accompanied by a lack of appropriate support, frequently results in burnout, disengagement, and decreased productivity.

According to Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director of International SOS, the solution to this situation lies in “reducing stress at the workplace” rather than “eradicating all pressure.”

When everything feels urgent

Another major contributor to the stress at work is the lack of priorities. With everything looking important, it may be hard to concentrate, causing one’s mind to become exhausted. According to Dr Vora, “If all things appear equally urgent, employees find it hard to concentrate on them. Priority provides clarity of thinking and, thereby, helps improve performance and reduce stress levels.”

Why talking about stress matters

Sometimes stress is left unvoiced in many offices. Workers are afraid to talk about how they feel because of the possible negative perception of themselves. However, by encouraging discussion, one can overcome this problem. As noted by Dr. Vora, “When workers feel secure in expressing their thoughts, then the problem will not grow into a serious one like burnout.” The simplest conversation can go a long way.

The importance of stepping away

During hectic schedules, breaks are always the first thing that is done away with. However, continuous work without breaks decreases productivity. Breaks are important in refreshing our focus and decision making skills. According to Dr. Vora, “A few minutes break does wonders for our focus, decision making and wellness.”

Flexibility can ease the pressure

Being too rigid when it comes to doing work can increase stress levels, especially when the work is challenging. Being flexible on how the work is completed can decrease the level of stress without compromising on the results. “Flexible approaches show trust and understanding, and this improves engagement and accountability,” says Dr Vora.

Why effort deserves recognition too

While work may be assessed by results, the efforts are just as important. Acknowledging successes along the way can make one continue working hard even amid difficult times. According to Dr Vora, “Acknowledgment reinforces a sense of purpose and helps employees remain motivated even during difficult times.” Stress management does not mean having low expectations or accepting anything less than perfection. It means setting up a conducive atmosphere in which individuals can work at their peak potential and do not have to strain themselves.

“Employees who are made to feel valued and supported respond not merely by coping with stress but by transcending it,” says Dr Vora.

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