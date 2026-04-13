Why Gen Z is turning to Ayurveda for everyday wellness

New Delhi:

Self-care, for decades, has been associated with quick solutions. Serums, actives, and trending ingredients promised visible results, often with minimal effort. But there is now a noticeable shift underway. Instead of replacing these methods, a growing number of young people are blending them with something far older.

According to Radhika Iyer Talati, Aryuvedic expert, Founder of RAA Foundation and Anahata Organic, this change is less about rejection and more about evolution. “They’re not entirely replacing it, but you can definitely see augmentation and transformation,” she says, pointing to how Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and millennials are building a more hybrid approach to wellness.

From trending ingredients to traditional wisdom

Not long ago, the conversation around skincare and wellness was dominated by Western ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and retinol. Today, that conversation is expanding.

“Many of these are now being complemented or replaced by ingredients like ashwagandha and shatavari,” Talati explains, adding that younger consumers are becoming more aware of how naturally occurring compounds work with the body rather than against it.

This is not a rejection of science, but a rebalancing of it. The focus is slowly shifting from surface-level results to deeper, long-term health.

The return of everyday rituals

In addition to dietary elements, there are emerging trends in daily Ayurvedic activities. Practices such as dinacharya have started finding relevance in contemporary lifestyle habits. Instead of being strict guidelines, these have been flexible habits.

Practices such as abhyanga, nasya, navel oiling, shirodhara, and oil pulling are no longer niche. They are showing up in conversations, social media feeds, and wellness spaces, often reframed for contemporary lifestyles.

“Every second post highlights these long-forgotten rituals and how they can be used for a healthier, more holistic life,” Talati notes.

A more personalised way to think about health

At the core of Ayurveda lies the idea that no two individuals are the same. The concepts of prakriti and tridosha suggest that each person has a unique constitution that shapes how they respond to diet, environment, and lifestyle.

Talati points out that this perspective is beginning to resonate more widely. As people move away from one-size-fits-all solutions, they are increasingly drawn to systems that prioritise individuality.

Not a comeback, but a continuation

While it may feel like Ayurveda is making a return, Talati sees it differently. “I wouldn’t call this a shortcut or say Ayurveda is being replaced. Instead, it is being fused with modern practices,” she says.

In many ways, this moment is less about rediscovery and more about reconnection. The principles have always existed. What is changing is the willingness to integrate them into everyday life.

Also read: Pause and breathe: How pranayama can improve your daily health