Can a 10-minute walk after dinner be more powerful than a longer workout? A researcher explains

New Delhi:

A short walk after dinner may not seem like much, but when it comes to managing blood sugar, timing could matter more than many people realise. While regular exercise remains essential for overall health, even a brief stroll after a meal may offer meaningful metabolic benefits.

Neal K. Shah, a Johns Hopkins and NIH-funded researcher and CEO of CareYaya, recently highlighted this in an Instagram video. According to Shah, a 10-minute walk after eating may be more effective at managing post-meal blood sugar levels than a longer workout done at another time of the day. He was quick to point out, however, that this habit is meant to complement, not replace, regular strength training and cardio exercise.

Why the timing of your walk matters

"The secret isn't the walk. It's the timing," Shah said.

Explaining the science behind it, he noted that blood glucose levels naturally rise after eating as the body digests food. A short walk soon afterwards allows muscles to use some of that glucose as fuel, which may help reduce the spike in blood sugar levels.

According to Shah, research suggests that taking brief walks after meals can help flatten post-meal blood sugar spikes and may offer better glucose control than doing a single, longer walk earlier in the day.

He added that this could be particularly beneficial for older adults and people keeping an eye on their blood sugar, as repeated spikes over time have been linked to an increased risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Why it shouldn't replace your workouts

Although Shah highlighted the potential benefits of post-meal walks, he stressed that they should not be viewed as an alternative to structured exercise.

Strength training and longer cardio sessions remain important for building muscle, supporting heart health and maintaining overall physical fitness. A 10-minute walk, while beneficial, cannot provide all of those advantages on its own.

"The most powerful routine isn't one or the other. It's both," Shah said, encouraging people to combine regular workouts with short walks after meals.

What research says about walking after meals

Health experts have long recommended light physical activity after eating as one way to support metabolic health. Several studies have explored the relationship between post-meal walking and improved blood glucose response, although results can vary depending on factors such as diet, age, fitness level and existing medical conditions.

One reason the habit is often recommended is that it is simple to incorporate into everyday life. A short walk after dinner requires very little time and does not involve strenuous physical effort.

At the same time, people living with diabetes or other medical conditions should continue to follow personalised exercise advice from their healthcare professionals.

For Shah, the message is straightforward. Small lifestyle changes may seem insignificant on their own, but when practised consistently, they can contribute to better health over time.

ALSO READ:

Walking more, eating less but still not losing weight? Doctor explains what actually drives fat loss