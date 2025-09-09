Pranic healing techniques to support mental health on Suicide Prevention Day 2025 As progressively more people begin to tread integrated wellness paths, Pranic Healing stands out as an epiphany. When we balance the energies within, we regain clarity, calm, and a more profound sense of our connection to ourselves.

New Delhi:

In today’s fast-paced and always-on world, we don’t pay enough attention to our emotional well-being. Between completing the work deadlines, social events and family obligations, the pressure gradually builds up. That anxiety manifests as restlessness, irritability or even health issues.

But what if the answer to feeling emotionally better isn’t through taking a pill or being able to escape problems but instead in resetting our inner energy? This is where the no-touch energy healing technique called 'pranic healing' comes to the rescue.

What is pranic healing?

The essence of pranic healing lies in the natural ability of the body to heal itself. It functions by purifying, charging, and balancing the body energies or aura of a person. Every emotion we feel leaves an energetic residue of happiness and/or sadness on our aura. As time passes, the layers of negative feelings (fear, anger, and sadness) begin to affect our whole energy body and thus our mental and emotional balance. Pranic Healing gives us a way to remove these, returning us to a place of inner peace, strength, and clarity.

How is it different from other traditional therapies?

According to Sumi Lazar, Pranic Healing Instructor, Healer, Trustee, World Pranic Healing, India, unlike traditional therapies that primarily focus on the mind, Pranic Healing works on emotional health. Practitioners employ scanning, cleansing and energising techniques on the energy body without touching the patients. Chakras are energy centres in the body associated with certain emotional functions. With misalignment or blockage of our chakras, it can affect our emotional state and our response to things. For example, if you have a blocked or congested/stagnating solar plexus chakra, this could show up as some of the following emotional imbalances: anxiety, frustration, and lack of self-worth.

Our solar plexus chakra is the area of processed feelings, so anything related to personal self-worth and ego will often rely on our solar plexus chakra to process how we feel when faced with an external reality. A trained pranic healer would be able to sweep it out and fill it up with fresh prana (life force), which would allow the person to feel immediate relief and emotional clarity.

Why is pranic healing an excellent option?

What sets it apart is that Pranic Healing is scientific and systematic. It was developed by blending ancient Eastern teachings with modern energy science by Grand Master Choa Kok Sui. Sessions generally begin with an initial consultation where the practitioner will then use a combination of energy scanning, cleansing and energising techniques. The no-touch technique is typically used. Patients report experiences of warmth, tingling and light during the healing session.

Those suffering from emotional pain, whether it is grief, heartbreak, burnout or chronic stress, often find comfort and stability from this not-so-hocus-pocus healing practice. Similar to how we are mindful of our physical hygiene, Pranic Healing invites us to also tend to our emotional hygiene in this high-pressure world that we live in today.

In addition, Pranic Healing empowers people with self-healing techniques. Simple yet important and effective techniques like saltwater baths, getting fresh air, connecting to nature and soaking up natural sunlight can cleanse and energise the system. After that, Twin Hearts Meditation and affirmations help manage daily stresses. These simple, yet essential, practices help you balance thinking, calm down the nervous system, recharge the aura and build ongoing emotional resiliency.

This holistic option is gaining popularity in a world increasingly seeking alternatives to conventional mental health treatment, and Pranic Healing offers an accessible, grounded and empowering solution. It’s not a substitute for medical or psychological treatment but a complement to them, bridging the gap between emotional distress and energetic harmony.

