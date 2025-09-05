Top 5 Pranic Healing rituals for energy cleansing and emotional release Pranic Healing in groups multiplies energy and emotional release. Explore 5 rituals that help cleanse negativity, recharge your spirit, and deepen connection.

New Delhi:

In a busy world, it is easy to accumulate emotional and mental clutter every day, mostly unknowingly. While solitude is a very powerful place for healing and reflection, it is partnered with something different when working with others.

When people come together with similar intent and purpose, the energy is amplified and the experience is enhanced for more release, more clarity and a genuine sense of connectedness.

Why practise Pranic Healing rituals in groups?

According to Sumi Lazar, Pranic Healing Instructor & Healer, Trustee, World Pranic Healing (India), energy healing provides various easy yet very effective group exercises to release emotional baggage, deepen spiritual alignment, and support each other to a higher level. Doing these in groups not only makes the healing more effective but also makes the experience of shared growth and support more profound.

The following are the top 5 Pranic Healing rituals that you can practise in groups to deep-cleanse your energies and emotions:

1. Twin Hearts Meditation: Share peace, create connection

Twin Hearts Meditation is one of the most popular Pranic Healing methods, and more often than not, it becomes a favourite. It works by opening the crown and heart chakras, enabling participants to become channels of divine light and love; the effect is magnified when done in groups because it has an emotional cleansing effect when there is a shared experience like that of Twin Hearts Meditation. Information and peace can multiply through unity.

How to do it?

It is a guided 21-minute meditation that includes millions of blessings to the earth and loved ones. Find a quiet space, and ask everyone to sit together as a group in meditation. Choreograph the energy to feel aligned before you begin, feel peace spreading in your body, feel the collective intention, and realise how it lifts you all.

2. Pranic Psychotherapy: Healing invisible emotional injuries

When used in conjunction with energy techniques, emotional support is enhanced. Pranic Psychotherapy provides a means of clearing the negative energy imprints of trauma, fear, or stress without having to relive the painful memories. When this practice is done in a group of trained individuals, it serves as a significant container for emotional release and renewal.

Important note: Energy healing should not be done casually. If you want to do group exchanges of sessions, it is recommended that everyone have training, such as the Basic and Advanced Pranic Healing training. Everyone should use safe, effective and structured healing in accordance with proper protocols.

3. Salt water foot bath ritual: Cleansing negative energy

This practice is very easy to do and very effective when done in a group. Warm salt water can help extract stress, anxiety, and energetic debris from the body.

Prepare a bowl or bucket of warm water mixed with sea salt or rock salt for each person. You can all soak your feet while doing Twin Hearts Meditation together. You will be surprised by how many unsettling emotions and other helpful releases of energy can occur simply from the combination of saltwater and meditation!

4. Energy healing support groups for collective connection

Occasionally, the profoundest form of healing is also the most basic: being witnessed and supported and being held collectively with others (not alone). Creating an energy healing support group offers this exact opportunity. This format creates a safe container to share struggles, meditate together, and exchange simple healing practices.

Start with short weekly or monthly. e.g., gather for 75 minutes in the beginning. Use an introductory group meditation for a linking practice, e.g., Twin Hearts, then spend the rest of the time charging or potentially healing. Provide time for each member to check in and state how they feel energetically and emotionally.

For healing, members can bless their intentions to each other and send gentle healing. Collectively, you start to create an interconnected support web.

5. Pranic Healing Day: A group recharge for mind, body and spirit

Instead of a typical relaxation day, what about a Healing Day with your group? You might have guided group meditation, paired healing with pranic breathing techniques, and even a group blessing circle!

Such a day would have the recycling effect of a spa day for the group, but combined with the release of emotional garbage and negotiating some deeper sense of alignment and connection. It would facilitate pure recharging of body, mind, and spirit.

Healing doesn't always have to be an individual journey. Group rituals ramp up the energy in a way that results in powerful emotional release and a shared sense of upliftment. Whether you are meditating together, exchanging healing techniques, or simply soaking your feet in saltwater in community, you help everyone to release what is no longer serving them and open the way to find more clarity, balance, and joy.

ALSO READ: Spiritual energy and happiness: 6 ways to raise your vibration today