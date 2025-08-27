Spiritual energy and happiness: 6 ways to raise your vibration today Discover 6 powerful ways to raise your vibration and unlock deeper happiness through spiritual energy. Learn how daily practices like meditation, gratitude, and mindful eating can elevate your frequency and improve your emotional well-being.

New Delhi:

Raising our vibration has a big impact on our happiness and general wellness. Our energy vibrations impact our emotional state, our relationships and experiences. When we raise our vibrations, we live happier and more fulfilling lives.

Embracing spirituality and following spiritual practices create positive changes in our energy, emotional state and overall well-being. It is in the realisation of the purpose of life that we attain eternal peace and bliss.

Why your spiritual energy affects your happiness

As dictated by the law of vibration, all of the universe is energy, and all energy vibrates at a certain frequency. Everything, from an atom in our body to the most massive planet in the solar system, is in a constant state of vibration. This includes us—our energy is a unique blend of thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations, each with its own vibrational frequency. Essentially, vibrations are the feelings that come from our thoughts. At its core, a thought arises as a form of impulse, originating from the emotional impressions that are stored in our consciousness. Thoughts vibrate at specific frequencies that manifest feelings. Thoughts and feelings together create the vibration of our bodies.

Surround yourself with positive people and environments

Positivity also exists on a vibrational scale, just like negativity. We attract positive experiences, people, and outcomes when we are vibrating at a high, positive frequency. Whereas, when we vibrate at a low, negative frequency, we begin to attract negativity into our lives, which can breed feelings of fear, anxiety, sadness, and other unwanted feelings.

When we spoke to AiR Atman in Ravi, Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader, he said there are many benefits to living at a high vibrational frequency, including lower stress and less negativity, which leads to better mental health, better wellbeing, and empathy, compassion, and understanding. Higher vibrational frequencies promote creative thought, innovation, and problem-solving. Research indicates positive emotions and high vibrations lead to better health, boost the immune system and reduce inflammation.

Certain spiritual practices can help raise our vibration or spiritual energy

Mindfulness and Meditation: By being present and aware and by meditating regularly, we raise our energetic frequency and create a space for peace and positivity to grow.

Shift from NEP to PEP: Spirituality inevitably leads to a shift from NEP – Negative Energy Poison to PEP – Positive Energy Power. Negative emotions like anger, jealousy, pride or hatred are replaced by positive emotions like love, compassion, gratitude, kindness, hope, trust and joy. This is the outcome of transcending the mind and realising the truth of who we are. Not the body, mind and ego but the soul – a spark of unique life. We are all souls. We are one, a part of the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. This realisation leads us to a state of Satchitananda, or Truth, Consciousness, Bliss—a state of seamless, Divine Joy.

Surrounding Ourselves with Like-Minded People—the Power of Sangat and Satsang: The people and environments we choose to engage with greatly influence our vibration. On the spiritual path, we are drawn to Satsang (spiritual gatherings, discourses), and we seek similar seekers or Sangat. This helps us stay focused on the truth, on goodness and on our journey towards awakening.

Prayer: Prayer is a two-way communication with God. It is not just talking to God but also listening to God. Prayer changes our focus from negative emotions towards positive states like gratitude, love and faith. This creates a sense of peace, calm and connection. True prayer is a powerful tool for spiritual growth.

Service or Seva: Taking part in acts of kindness creates a wave of good energy; it creates selflessness, which helps to create a connection with something greater than ourselves. An awakened soul comes to know that serving humanity is a prayer to God. We are also all just manifestations of the Divine.

Yoga: Yoga is more than just asanas and pranayama. It means to be in union with God. Regardless, asanas and pranayama too affect our vibrations and add to our sense of well-being. Being ever connected to God, being in yoga, and not in bhoga (immersed in the material world) is the doorway to peace and bliss.

Raising our vibration can impact many lives, not just ours. When we raise our energy, it inevitably impacts those around us. We emit positivity. This has a rippling effect. And more people are touched to become more loving, kind and compassionate.

