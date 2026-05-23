Broken sleep every night? Nutrition expert shares simple food trick that may help you 'sleep like a baby'

New Delhi:

Falling asleep sounds simple until your brain suddenly decides 2 am is the perfect time to replay every awkward conversation from the last ten years. A lot of people struggle with interrupted sleep, random midnight wake-ups or just lying awake for hours feeling exhausted but somehow fully alert.

Because of this, many people eventually start depending on sleeping pills or supplements. But according to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, one small food habit at night may actually help support better sleep naturally. In a recent Instagram video, she explained why eating a spoonful of peanut butter at night could help improve sleep quality.

Why peanut butter may help with sleep

According to Jain, peanut butter contains certain nutrients that may support relaxation, stable energy levels and better sleep overall.

She explained that one major reason people wake up repeatedly during the night is unstable blood sugar.

"The reason why you are waking up at midnight or 3 am is because your blood sugar is crashing, and eating peanut butter can actually stabilise your blood sugar and stop the blood sugar crash," she said.

Peanut butter contains healthy fats, which may help slow down sudden glucose fluctuations and prevent energy crashes during the night.

Jain also pointed towards tryptophan, an amino acid found in peanut butter.

According to her, tryptophan supports serotonin production in the brain. Serotonin is often linked with calmness and relaxation, which may help people fall asleep more easily.

"Peanut butter is a rich source of tryptophan and magnesium – two of these nutrients are extremely important for a deep sleep because they can actually help produce the calming hormone serotonin and can help you sleep like a baby," she explained.

Along with tryptophan, peanut butter also contains magnesium.

Magnesium is commonly associated with relaxation of the nervous system and muscles. It may also help with muscle cramps and support deeper sleep, which is one reason many people include magnesium-rich foods in their evening routine.

When should you eat peanut butter to support deep sleep?

In the caption accompanying her video, Jain shared that she has personally started eating peanut butter before bed and now "sleeps like a baby".

According to her, the idea is not to consume large quantities. Even a small serving at night may help support better sleep and reduce sudden midnight wake-ups for some people.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice.

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