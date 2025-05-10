Oats side effects: Know who should avoid eating the nutritious cereal grain, even by mistake Consuming oats is considered beneficial for health, but some people should not eat them. Let's know about the side effects of consuming oats and who should avoid consuming them.

New Delhi:

Consuming oats is considered extremely beneficial for health. This superfood is known for its high fibre and heart health benefits. From overnight soaked oats to oat chilla, there are many ways to eat this special cereal grain. Oats are a healthy option for breakfast, but some people should not eat them even by mistake. Let's know who those people are:

Who should not eat oats?

If you are allergic: Allergy to oats can affect both children and adults. Symptoms of oat allergy include hives, gastrointestinal problems, and respiratory problems. Therefore, people with an allergy to oats should avoid consuming oat products.

Suffering from irritable bowel syndrome: Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol and control blood sugar levels. However, the high fibre in oats can cause problems for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It can cause bloating, gas and discomfort in the stomach.

Mineral deficiencies: Oats contain phytic acid, an antinutrient that can bind to essential minerals like calcium, iron, and zinc, reducing their absorption by the body. While this isn't harmful for healthy people, people with mineral deficiencies or those who primarily eat oats should eat oats in moderation.

People suffering from kidney disease: Oats contain a high amount of phosphorus, which can be harmful to the kidneys, so people with kidney disease should avoid eating oats.

Diabetic patients: Oats contain complex carbohydrates, which can increase blood sugar levels, so diabetic patients should eat oats only after consulting a doctor.

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

