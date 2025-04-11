Mango Yoghurt Parfait Recipe: Make this delicious and healthy summer dessert in just 10 minutes, know recipe So, this summer, if you want to try something healthy yet delicious, then try this mango yoghurt parfait recipe. In this article, we have mentioned the process of making a summer dessert with mango.

Summer has arrived, and in this season, one feels like eating cold and fresh things. If you are also looking for something that is easy to make and good for your health, then this mango yoghurt parfait recipe is perfect for you. With the sweet taste of mango and the creaminess of yoghurt, this parfait is not only delicious but also very easy to make.

Mango yoghurt parfait is the ideal summer dessert, bringing together the juicy and sweet taste of mango and the creamy and refreshing texture of yoghurt. This delicious dessert is not just tasty but also healthy enough for those summer days.

Ingredients

1 cup fresh mango pulp (mango purée)

1 cup of Greek yogurt (or regular yogurt)

1-2 tbsp honey (according to taste)

1/4 cup granola

2-3 pistachios or cashews (chopped for garnishing)

A little lemon juice (to enhance the taste)

How to make:

Make Mango Puree: Firstly, peel the mango thoroughly and take out its pulp. Now, put it in the blender and make a smooth puree.

Mix yoghurt and honey: Put Greek yoghurt and honey in a bowl and mix well.

Make parfait: First of all, put mango puree in a glass or parfait glass, then pour yoghurt mixture over it. After this, add granola or muesli. Repeat the same process.

Garnish: Add chopped pistachios or cashews on top and sprinkle some lemon juice to add freshness to the taste.

Cool and serve: If you want, you can cool it in the fridge for some time. It will taste even better when it cools down.

Not only is mango yoghurt parfait a great dessert, but it makes for an excellent light and refreshing breakfast or snack as well. The bright yellow colour of mangoes contributes to the look of this dessert, making it ideal for presentation at summer parties or barbecues. With its tropical fruit and tangy yoghurt combination, mango yoghurt parfait is guaranteed to become a favourite with children and adults alike. Therefore, if you're looking to get over the summer heat with a healthy yet tasty treat, you need to look no further than a mango yoghurt parfait.

ALSO READ: Mango Sago: A creamy, tropical treat to cool you off this summer, know recipe