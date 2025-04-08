Mango Sago: A creamy, tropical treat to cool you off this summer, know recipe Mango sago is an ideal summer dessert that is as yummy as it is simple to prepare. So go ahead and collect your ingredients and try this recipe out. Your taste buds will surely thank you! Keep cool and enjoy the summer months with this cooling dessert.

Summer has arrived, and the mercury is rising high. It's time to escape the hot sun and indulge in some cool summer desserts. And what better way to escape the heat than with a tasty and simple mango sago recipe?

Mango sago is a favourite dessert in most Asian nations, particularly during the summer. It is a cool mix of mango, sago pearls, and coconut milk that will make you feel refreshed and content. The dessert is not only tasty but also highly nutritious, so it is an ideal treat for both children and adults.

So, let's proceed to know the recipe from Chef Saloni Kukreja and understand how to prepare this yummy mango sago at home. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video on how to make mango sago.

Ingredients-

1 Alphonso mango

1/2 cup Coconut water (for blending)

1/4 cup coconut milk

2 tbsp condensed milk

1/4th cup sabudana / sago(washed and boiled for 2-3min

1/2 cup regular milk

Lots of ice

1/4 cup Tender coconut pieces

1/4 cup mango chunks

Process

You need to scoop the mango and puree it in a blender with coconut water Wash the sago twice and boil it for 2-3 minutes until cooked In a bowl, mix everything: condensed milk, coconut milk, milk, tender coconut, mango chunks and mango puree Finish it with lots of ice, and enjoy!

Now, let's see some advantages of this tasty dessert:

High in Vitamin C: Mangoes are also a rich source of vitamin C, which helps improve our immunity level and maintain us in good health. A cup of mango contains approximately 100% of the daily requirement of vitamin C.

Mangoes are also a rich source of vitamin C, which helps improve our immunity level and maintain us in good health. A cup of mango contains approximately 100% of the daily requirement of vitamin C. Rich in Fibre: Sago pearls are produced from tapioca starch, which is a rich source of dietary fibre. It aids digestion and keeps our stomach full for a longer duration.

Sago pearls are produced from tapioca starch, which is a rich source of dietary fibre. It aids digestion and keeps our stomach full for a longer duration. Healthy for Your Skin: Mangoes, as well as coconut milk, contain antioxidants that assist in keeping our skin healthy and radiant. These antioxidants also assist in delaying the aging process and preventing various skin ailments.

Mangoes, as well as coconut milk, contain antioxidants that assist in keeping our skin healthy and radiant. These antioxidants also assist in delaying the aging process and preventing various skin ailments. Energy Booster: Mangoes contain natural sugars that make them an instant source of energy. Therefore, if you feel low on energy, a bowl of mango sago can help provide you with the energy you're looking for.

With all these advantages, mango sago is not just an enjoyable dessert but also a healthy one. So, go ahead and indulge and savor the summer season to the fullest.

