Makhana Raita: Prepare this dish during summer to get health benefits, know recipe To stay healthy, special attention should be paid to food and drink. The summer season affects health. In this season, such things should be included in your diet which benefits health. Consuming makhana raita is beneficial for health, and thus, we have mentioned the recipe in this article.

Makhana is known as a superfood. Thus, it is advisable to consume makhana to stay healthy. Often, people consume it as a snack. If you also want to eat it differently, then you must try makhana raita. The consumption of curd is considered beneficial in the summer season. Eating curd is good for the stomach. Include makhana raita in your diet because its consumption is beneficial for the body. Let's know about its benefits through this article.

Beneficial for stomach in summer

Curd contains probiotics which are beneficial for the stomach. Its consumption makes digestion easier. Makhana contains fibre, which relieves stomach problems. Consuming this raita in the summer season relieves stomach problems like indigestion and constipation.

Its consumption gives energy

In summer, the energy in the body often decreases. Yogurt and Makhana are a storehouse of nutrients. Makhana contains carbohydrates, which give energy to the body. Nutrients like calcium and protein are found in yogurt, which makes bones strong.

Eliminates water shortage

There is a shortage of water in the body during summer. The consumption of curd keeps the stomach cool and helps in keeping the body hydrated during the summer.

Cholesterol will remain under control

Nowadays, many people are troubled by increased cholesterol. An increase in cholesterol increases the risk of disease. The consumption of Makhana keeps the heart healthy, and its consumption helps control cholesterol too.

Prepare it like this

To make makhana raita, take curd in a bowl. Put makhana in it, add cumin powder, salt and chilli as per taste and mix well. Now add finely chopped coriander on top. Makhana raita is ready, and its consumption keeps the body hydrated and gives coolness.

