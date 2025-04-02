Eggless Banana Pancake Recipe: Follow this easy method to make delicious pancakes in just 15 minutes In this article, we have brought you a very easy recipe for eggless banana pancake, which you can make within 15 minutes. So let's know the recipe.

In the world of desserts, pancake is a name that touches everyone's heart. This is a dessert that is not only tasty but also very easy to make. It is also a favourite dessert of children as it is prepared quickly. Apart from this, you do not need many ingredients to make pancakes. In this article, we have brought for you a very easy recipe for eggless banana pancake, which you can make within 15 minutes. So, let's know how you can make tasty pancakes without eggs in just a few minutes.

Ingredients

Refined flour – 1 cup

Sugar – 1 tablespoon

Baking powder – 1 tsp

Salt – a pinch

Banana – 1 ripe, mashed

Milk – 1 cup

Butter or oil – 2 tablespoons

How to make:

Mash the banana: To make pancakes, first, mash the ripe banana well in a bowl. After mashing, it will become smooth. When it becomes smooth, cover it and keep it aside.

Make the batter: In a large mixing bowl, add flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Then add mashed bananas to this mixture. Then add milk and melted butter or oil and mix well.

Cook the pancakes: Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat. When the pan is hot, pour the prepared batter on the hot pan in small circular motions. When small bubbles start forming on it, flip the pancake. Then, let it turn golden on both sides. When it turns golden, turn off the heat and remove the pancake onto a plate.

Serve: Now, cut half a banana into small round shapes and put them on top of the pancake. Then, pour honey on it and serve it hot.

