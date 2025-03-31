Aam panna to kokum sharbat; here are some refreshing summer drinks that can keep your body cool When your body isn't cool, it can cause several heat-related illnesses. From staying in an air-conditioned room to not going out during peak hours of heat, there are several ways to maintain your body temperature. Also, you can consume certain summer drinks that can help to keep your body cool.

Summer has begun and there has been a significant rise in temperatures across cities in different parts of the country. According to reports, several cities in Odisha have recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C. During such weather conditions, one might suffer from different types of health conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and heat cramps among others.

Therefore, it is important to take the necessary steps that can keep your body cool. When your body isn't cool, it can cause several heat-related illnesses. From staying in an air-conditioned room to not going out during peak hours of heat, there are several ways to maintain your body temperature. Also, you can consume certain summer drinks that can help to keep your body cool. Here, take a look at some of them.

Aam Panna

Aam Panna is a traditional Indian drink made from raw mangoes, mint and spices. It is a powerhouse of vitamin C which helps boost immunity and keep the body hydrated. The drink also has a cooling effect on the body due to the mint and raw mangoes which helps to combat the scorching heat of summer.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a fermented dairy drink made from yoghurt, water and spices like cumin, ginger and coriander. It is light, easy to digest and packed with probiotics, making it a perfect drink for hot days. It helps in maintaining hydration, aids digestion and cools the body.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is an electrolyte drink. It is low in calories and high in potassium, sodium and magnesium which makes it a great hydrating drink for summer. It replenishes electrolytes that are lost through sweating, prevents dehydration and supports kidney and heart health.

Kokum Sharbat

Kokum is a tropical fruit commonly found in Western India. Kokum sharbat is made by extracting juice from the fruit and adding sugar and water. It is rich in antioxidants and has a natural cooling property that helps soothe the stomach, prevent dehydration and balance body temperature.

Nimbu Paani

Lemonade or nimbu paani is a simple yet effective drink that is made by mixing fresh lemon juice, water and a pinch of salt or sugar. It is one of the most common drinks to beat the summer heat due to its refreshing and tangy taste.

