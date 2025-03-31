Kareena Kapoor Khan's Lakme Fashion Week comeback is all about ivory and elegance Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to Lakme Fashion week after four years on Sunday. She opted for a Manish Malhotra ivory lehenga for the occasion.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday attended the 25th anniversary of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The Singham Again actor opted for the statement lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra and styled by Rhea Kapoor. She also took to her Instagram profile to share images form the fashion night. Kareena's ivory lehenga saree was one of the best looks of the night.

Kareena Kapoor's Look

For the 25th anniversary of the Lakme Fashion Week 2025, Bebo wore a gorgeous silver-ivory lace design by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actor looked stunning in a custom saree-cum-lehenga with a combination of sheer lace cape. For hair, she kept it middle parted and straight. In terms of jewellery, she opted for a floral diamond necklace with two diamond rings.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on Kareena's look. The comment section of the post was flooded with admiring messages. One user wrote, 'Can't imagine Lakme without Kareena Kapoor Khan who made the Brand huge in India'. Another user commented, 'She is more beautiful day by day Mashallah (heart emoticon)'.

Kareena closes Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The 44-year-old actor closed the Lakme Fashion Week 2025 with a speech dedicated to the people who made the show successful. 'I am nervous because it's just not me, there are so many icons in this room. All the eminent designers, all my friends, everybody out there, they are not the icons. The real icons are the fashion stylists, makeup artists, our hair stylists, to choreographers and those smashingly hot models backstage,' the actor said at the fashion night.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The action-thriller film was released on November 1, 2024. The actor reportedly has a cameo in Yash's upcoming Pan India film Toxic.

