Eid 2025: Check here the beauty, grooming styles you should try this season to get that glow Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31. It is a time when family and friends come together to celebrate the festival and people get decked. Here are some beauty and grooming styles you should try this season to get that glow.

Eid is around the corner and while your outfit and accessories are on point, let’s talk about the ultimate finishing touch; your skin. With the celebrations falling in warmer months, your complexion might be dealing with oiliness, dehydration or dullness. But worry not! This year you can focus on a naturally radiant and healthy look rather than layering on products.

Piyush Jain, Founder of SkinInspired says, "The best beauty trend this Eid isn’t about covering up—it’s about enhancing your skin’s natural health. Your skincare should work with your skin, not against it."

Pre-Eid Skin Prep: The Secret to a Flawless Look

Step 1: Cleanse

Your skin needs a clean slate. Opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser that removes dirt without stripping natural oils. Dermatologist tip: If you’ve been using waterproof sunscreen (which you should), double cleansing at night with a cleansing balm or oil is a game-changer.

Step 2: Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

The biggest myth in skincare? Oily skin doesn’t need moisturiser. Truth: Skipping moisturiser can make your skin even oilier! Use a lightweight, gel-based formula with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to lock in moisture without feeling heavy.

Step 3: Sunscreen

Think skipping SPF indoors is okay? Think again! Blue light from screens can contribute to premature ageing. Bonus: Tinted sunscreens double up as light coverage for an even-toned, effortless look.

Minimalist Makeup for a Fresh Eid Look

Once your skincare is sorted, less is more when it comes to makeup. This year’s Eid beauty trends? Soft glam and fresh skin.

Ditch the cakey foundation for a tinted moisturiser or BB cream gives a dewy, natural finish.

Blush is back! A peach or rosy cream blush adds an instant glow.

Mascara over eyeliner? Yes! A lengthening mascara makes your eyes pop without looking overdone.

Brows stay natural or you can use tinted brow gels to keep them fluffy yet defined.

Lip balm with a tint is the perfect touch of effortless colour.



Nighttime Glam: Elevate Your Look for Festivities

As the evening rolls in, it’s time to amp up the glow!

Foundation or skin tint? Keep it light and natural.

Highlighter on the high points of your face = instant radiance.

Soft glam eyeshadow in warm hues and a touch of kohl = classic Eid charm.

Bold lips = statement look! Think deep mauves, berries, or classic reds.

Pro Tip: Spritz a fine-setting spray (preferably with niacinamide or aloe) to lock in moisture and keep your makeup fresh all night.



Post-Celebration Skincare: Don’t Sleep With Makeup On

No matter how tired you are, take it all off! Sleeping with makeup can lead to breakouts and make your skin dull. Double cleanse followed by hydrating night serum followed by a lightweight moisturiser and you will wake up glowing.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2025: Check here the nine colours of Navratri