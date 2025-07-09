Menopause Wellness: Expert share tips to improve your metabolism during hormonal phase Boost your metabolism during menopause! Expert shares actionable tips to enhance your well-being and manage weight gain during this hormonal phase.

Menopause goes beyond menstruation since it represents a full physiological transformation. Most women who go through menopause face multiple shifts which negatively affect their mood and sleep together with skin health and metabolism function. Weight gain that happens during menopause emerges from hormonal changes, especially due to the decreasing oestrogen levels in the body. A hormone-related decline sometimes reduces calorie expenditure while allowing fat to build up in your abdominal area and reducing muscle tissue even if your eating habits and exercise routine remain unchanged. A holistic wellness approach enables support for and improvement of your metabolic health throughout menopause.

Understanding the metabolic impact of hormonal changes

According to Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, IVF and Endoscopy Centre, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune & President of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, your body depends on oestrogen to maintain proper functions involving fat storage and energy utilisation. A decreasing oestrogen during menopause causes the body to naturally accumulate fatty tissue, which collects most heavily around the abdominal region. Visceral fat that envelops internal body organs creates heart disease risks along with type 2 diabetes and other metabolic syndromes, though it looks like only a cosmetic problem. Menopausal women often face reduced insulin sensitivity, which decreases their ability to process glucose efficiently, leading to greater weight gain and fatigue. Postmenopausal women often face reduced insulin sensitivity, which leads to slower glucose processing and higher chances of gaining weight and experiencing fatigue.

One of the most powerful tools to support your metabolism is your diet. It’s important to shift from calorie counting to nutrient density. Protein becomes especially critical at this stage, not only to preserve muscle but also to boost the thermic effect of food—the energy your body uses to digest and process nutrients. Including high-quality protein sources like eggs, lentils, tofu, Greek yoghurt, lean meats, and legumes in every meal can make a meaningful difference.

Carbohydrates should also be carefully chosen. Refined sugars and white flour can spike blood sugar and promote fat storage, while complex carbs such as whole grains, brown rice, sweet potatoes, and millets offer fibre and sustained energy. Incorporating plenty of vegetables, especially leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, supports liver detoxification and hormone balance. Fats shouldn’t be feared but understood—healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocado, and olive oil support hormone production and satiety. Lastly, hydration plays a subtle yet essential role; water helps in digestion, cellular repair, and metabolism regulation. Herbal teas like green tea and chamomile can also offer antioxidant and calming effects.

Movement beyond weight loss: Exercise for metabolic health

Exercise during menopause is not just about maintaining weight; it's about preserving strength, energy, and emotional resilience. Resistance training is one of the most effective strategies to counteract muscle loss and promote a higher metabolic rate. Lifting weights, doing yoga with bodyweight resistance, or even using resistance bands a few times a week can maintain lean muscle and improve bone density—another area of concern post-menopause.

Cardiovascular exercise complements strength training by keeping the heart healthy and supporting fat loss. Brisk walking, cycling, dancing, or swimming can all serve as enjoyable forms of cardio. Even 30 minutes a day, five days a week, can have a profound impact on your physical and mental well-being. Incorporating flexibility and balance exercises like yoga or Pilates not only prevents injury but also helps manage menopausal symptoms like anxiety, mood swings, and fatigue.

Prioritising sleep and hormonal recovery

Sleep disturbances are common during menopause, often triggered by night sweats, restlessness, or anxiety. However, insufficient sleep can disrupt the delicate balance of hunger and satiety hormones, leading to increased cravings and decreased energy, which in turn impacts metabolism. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine, limiting screen time before bed, reducing caffeine intake in the afternoon, and creating a dark, cool sleep environment can all improve sleep quality. If needed, natural sleep aids like magnesium supplements or herbal teas may offer gentle support.

Stress, cortisol, and the metabolic connection

The hormonal upheaval of menopause can amplify emotional stress, and chronic stress leads to the overproduction of cortisol. This stress hormone encourages fat storage, especially around the midsection, and can hinder the body’s ability to efficiently metabolise food. Managing stress becomes more than a luxury—it becomes a metabolic strategy. Practices such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindful movement like tai chi or slow yoga can help regulate cortisol levels. Engaging in creative hobbies, spending time in nature, or simply allowing yourself to rest without guilt can have a cumulative calming effect on the nervous system.

Supporting your body with key nutrients

Micronutrients play a subtle but essential role in metabolic health. Vitamin D becomes increasingly important as it supports both calcium absorption and immune regulation. Many menopausal women are deficient due to limited sun exposure and decreased skin synthesis. Calcium intake should also be monitored to protect bone health. B vitamins, especially B12 and folate, support energy production and neurological function, while magnesium aids in muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and sleep. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in flaxseeds, walnuts, and fatty fish, reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular health. It’s worth considering a personalised supplement plan in consultation with a healthcare provider or nutritionist.

Don’t skip your health check-ups

Routine health screenings become more important than ever during menopause. Regular assessments of your thyroid function, lipid profile, blood sugar levels, and bone density can detect issues early and provide clarity when symptoms seem ambiguous. Sometimes, what feels like ‘just menopause’ might actually be a thyroid imbalance or insulin resistance—conditions that require specific interventions. Being proactive can prevent long-term complications and empower you to make informed choices about your health.

The importance of self-compassion in midlife wellness

Amidst all these changes, it's vital to be gentle with yourself. Menopause is a transition, not a decline. It marks the beginning of a new chapter that can be just as vibrant, productive, and fulfilling as any other. Instead of fighting your body, work with it. Tune in to its cues, honour its needs, and embrace its wisdom. Shifting your mindset from control to compassion makes the journey not just manageable but meaningful.

Conclusion

Your metabolism may change during menopause, but it is far from out of your control. By adopting a mindful approach that includes nutrient-rich food, consistent movement, stress management, adequate sleep, and regular medical care, you can support your body through this natural transition. Menopause is not a disease—it’s a powerful evolution. With the right tools, you can thrive, not just survive, in your post-reproductive years.