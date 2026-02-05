Grammy-winning rapper drops 90 kg without medication; how two daily habits changed his body completely Grammy-winning rapper Jelly Roll has opened up about losing 90 kilograms without relying on medication. Speaking about his transformation, he reflected on discipline, mindset and the simple daily habits that became his biggest tools in going from overweight to fit.

New Delhi:

Weight-loss drugs are everywhere right now. Quick fixes. Loud promises. But they often come with side effects that don’t get talked about enough. For some people, the longer road still makes more sense. Lifestyle first. Habits first. Mind first.

That’s the path Jelly Roll chose. The Grammy-winning rapper has lost close to 90 kilograms, without medication. Just diet, movement, and a lot of internal work. He’s been open about how much of that journey had nothing to do with food alone.

Jelly Roll on food addiction and weight gain

Jelly Roll has said the root of his weight gain was food addiction. And he doesn’t downplay it. Speaking at a press event ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards, he compared it to substance dependence. “Giving up food wasn’t easy,” he said. “It took me as much effort to break it as it did to break a cocaine addiction.” For him, it wasn’t just about eating less. It was about unlearning patterns that had built up over years.

Jelly Roll on using therapy to control cravings

To deal with constant food cravings, Jelly Roll turned to therapy. Not to chase weight loss shortcuts, but to understand why he was overeating in the first place. “I tried to understand why I overeat,” he shared. “I focused on lifestyle changes rather than resorting to weight loss medications.” Therapy helped him slow down his thoughts around food and break the habit of obsessing over his next meal.

Jelly Roll’s biggest weapon in weight loss

When it came to physical change, Jelly Roll kept it simple. No extreme routines. No complicated plans. According to him, walking and running did most of the work.

He started by walking and running two to three miles

He did this four to six days a week

This helped him lose nearly 70 pounds, around 31 kilograms, early on

That initial progress made things feel doable. Over time, with consistency, the weight continued to come off.

Jelly Roll on where he is now

After months of steady effort, Jelly Roll has lost close to 90 kilograms. More importantly, he says he feels fitter, lighter, and more active in daily life. No miracle drug. No overnight fix. Just discipline, movement, and getting his head right first.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: What a fitness coach actually ate to lose 5 kilos