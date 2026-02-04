No crash diet, no cheats: What a fitness coach actually ate to lose 5 kilos A fitness coach reveals what he actually ate to lose five kilos in 60 days, from disciplined weekday meals to clean weekend eating. Focusing on protein, fibre and controlled carbs, his approach proves fat loss does not require extreme dieting.

New Delhi:

Social media is full of dramatic before-and-after photos, but what often gets lost is the how. In a recent Instagram post, Amit Dahiya, a fitness coach, broke it down simply by sharing what he actually ate while losing five kilos in 60 days.

No starvation. No detox teas. No exotic superfoods. Just consistency, portion control, and a diet built around real food.

A realistic approach to meals

Instead of extreme restriction, Dahiya’s meals focus on balance. Protein is prioritised, vegetables feature heavily, and carbs are present but measured.

One of his major meals consists of paneer bhurji and rice rotis, a common Indian dish that has been made more fitness-friendly by managing the quantities and not making it too complicated. The other meal consists of broccoli, capsicum, spinach, rice, and Greek yoghurt.

Snacks that support fat loss, not derail it

Snacking is often where diets fall apart, but here it is intentional. Fresh fruit like blueberries and watermelon with lime and a pinch of salt keep things light and hydrating, while combinations like beetroot, amla and pomegranate add antioxidants and variety.

There is also room for coffee with nuts and raisins, proving that fat loss does not require cutting out everything enjoyable. It just requires awareness.

Weekend meals still make the cut

Even weekend meals are not treated as cheat disasters. They are structured, protein-forward, and paired with vegetables, showing that sustainability matters more than perfection.

What does the fitness coach say?

Explaining what really changed during those 60 days, Dahiya clarified that his weekday routine was already fairly disciplined.

“Honestly, my weekday meals stay more or less the same throughout the year. I am very disciplined with my food,” he said. “But during these 60 days, I tightened things further. Even if I had to step out, I made sure I ate at home first and then went.”

The biggest shift, he said, came on weekends, which are often where most people lose momentum.

“The major change was my weekend meals,” Dahiya explained. “I made sure I ate clean even on weekends. I limited eating out to just two meals every weekend.”

What mattered more than where he ate, however, was what those meals contained.

“Every single time I ate out, I made sure of three things: enough protein, good fibre, and a small amount of carbs,” he said. “If you focus on this while eating outside, it will not harm your progress.”

Dahiya also acknowledged that supplements played a supporting role in his transformation, though he stressed they were not the foundation. “I did use a couple of supplements during this phase, which helped me achieve this five-kilo fat loss in 60 days,” he said. “If you want to know more about that, let me know in the comments. I might make another post about it.”

What stands out is not a “secret diet”, but a repeatable system. The transformation did not come from eating less food, but from eating better and more mindfully. In a fitness culture obsessed with shortcuts, this approach is refreshingly boring, and that is exactly why it works.