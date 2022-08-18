Janmashtami 2022: 11 Truths of life to learn from Lord Krishna

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DATACIRCLE1 Janmashtami 2022: 11 learnings from Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulasthami, is a festival full of glory and happiness. Celebrated by Hindus all across India, it is filled with love and devotion for the deity who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. People prepare Chappan bhog and enjoy ‘Dahi Handi’ on this day. On this auspicious occasion, let’s have a look at some of the teachings that everyone should learn from Lord Krishna.

11 Teachings of Lord Krishna:

You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction. - Lord Krishna Be fearless and pure; never waver in your determination or your dedication to the spiritual life. Give freely. Be self-controlled, sincere, truthful, loving, and full of the desire to serve. Learn to be detached and to take joy in renunciation. Do not get angry or harm any living creature, but be compassionate and gentle; show goodwill to all. Cultivate vigour, patience, will, purity; avoid malice and pride. Then, you will achieve your destiny. - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna. Whatever happened was good. What’s happening is going well. Whatever will happen will also be good. Do not worry about the future. Live in the present.” – Lord Krishna When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as though they were his own, he or she has attained the highest spiritual union. – Lord Krishna Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with Love, compassion, humility and devotion. – Lord Krishna You came empty handed, and you will leave empty handed. – Lord Krishna A person can rise through the efforts of his own mind; or draw himself down, in the same manner. Because each person is his own friend or enemy. – Lord Krishna Happiness is a state of mind, that has nothing to do with the external world. – Lord Krishna Among all kind of killers, time is the ultimate because time kills everything. – Lord Krishna There are three gates to self- destructive hell- Lust, Anger, And Greed. – Lord Krishna As a strong wind sweeps away a boat on the water, even one of the roaming senses on which the mind focusses can carry away a man's intelligence. – Lord Krishna

As soon as you start to apply these teachings in your life, you will observe the changes. Happy Janmashtami!

