How does zinc help you to fight cold, acne and hair fall? Nutritionist explains A balanced diet rich in zinc can help you maintain overall health, but a deficiency could contribute to a range of issues from immune dysfunction to skin and hair problems.

The majority of individuals immediately turn to vitamin C serums, high-end shampoos, or immunity-boosting tonics when considering ways to improve their skin and hair or combat colds. But often, the missing piece is a tiny mineral we hardly ever talk about, which is zinc.

Zinc isn’t stored in the body the way some vitamins are, so we need a steady supply from food. The problem is, our diets today are mostly high in processed foods and low in variety, which often don’t give us enough. And when zinc dips, it starts to show up in different ways: more frequent colds, stubborn acne, or hair that keeps falling no matter what oil or product you try.

First, let's talk about immunity

According to functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO & founder of iThrive, a Pune-based health & wellness platform, zinc is absolutely needed for the activation and the development of immune cells, which together make up our body’s defence mechanism. Low zinc levels impair immunity, further increasing susceptibility to infections and recurrent colds. Adequate zinc can shorten the duration and severity of the common cold, giving the body a much-needed boost during seasonal changes.

How does it help to get rid of acne?

Acne is another big issue for the majority of youngsters today. Most people tackle it from the outside with creams and face washes, but skin issues are often signals of deeper imbalances. Zinc helps control oil production, reduces inflammation, and even supports the healing of small skin wounds. If you’ve ever felt like nothing works for your acne, there’s a chance zinc deficiency is part of the story.

Helps to tackle hair fall

Hair fall often gets blamed on stress or hormones, but there’s more going on beneath the surface. When the body doesn’t have enough zinc, it can actually trigger an increase in DHT, a hormone strongly linked to hair thinning and loss. That’s why so many people are prescribed DHT-blocking medications like minoxidil. But zinc naturally helps regulate DHT levels while also supporting healthy hair follicles, which is the most sustainable way to tackle hair fall rather than depending on chemical suppressants.

Now, this doesn’t mean loading up on random supplements is the solution. Functional nutrition always looks at the root cause. Chronic stress depleting the body's supplies may be the cause for one person, while poor gut health may be preventing zinc absorption for another. Nuts, shellfish, eggs, pumpkin seeds, and other foods are excellent places to start. If necessary, specific supplements like Zinc Defence can help bridge the gap.

Zinc is actually a silent worker. You don’t see its benefits overnight, but when your body has enough, you feel the difference in ways like stronger immunity, calmer skin, and healthier hair. Sometimes the smallest nutrients create the biggest shifts.

