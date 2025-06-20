How does practising yoga daily help to improve immunity? Know other health benefits Yoga, celebrated globally on June 21st, is a holistic practice for mind, body, and spirit. It boosts flexibility, reduces stress, calms the nervous system, and enhances immunity. Embrace this ancient tradition for a healthier, more peaceful life.

New Delhi:

Yoga is a physical exercise; it's a holistic practice that feeds the mind, strengthens the body, and spiritualises the soul. As the 11th International Day of Yoga will be celebrated on June 21, the world is reminded again of the powerful impact of this ancient tradition. A conception of India and adopted by the United Nations in 2014, International Yoga Day is being observed all over the world to raise awareness among people of the various benefits of yoga.

It's not a body exercise; it's a holistic practice that nourishes the mind, toughens the body, and lifts the spirit. Adding yoga to your life can result in revolutionary improvement of your health.

As we approach this year's event, it's wise to consider what yoga offers us, particularly now. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, there's something for everyone at yoga. It's a path to a healthier body, a quieter mind, and a more natural, peaceful existence.

How does yoga help to improve immunity?

Poses like Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose, left) and Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) stimulate the immune and digestive systems. Yoga boosts the immune system by eliminating stress, enhancing circulation, and activating organ functions. Asanas such as Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) activate the digestive and immune systems, whereas pranayama such as Anulom Vilom and Kapalabhati purify and strengthen the lungs.

What happens to your brain and body when you do yoga daily?

Yoga is more flexible and balanced, stretching the muscles and making the body more mobile. There are different styles, ranging from mild to severe, accommodating all levels of fitness. It is particularly good for people over the age of 65. Flexibility decreases with age, but yoga delays stiffness associated with ageing and facilitates smooth movement.

What are the mental health benefits of doing yoga daily?

Yoga promotes tranquillity in a world of uproar. It prescribes calming breathing exercises like Pranayama and relaxing stretches like Child's Pose that soothe the nervous system and lower anxiety levels. Yoga can also be an effective adjunct treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), the world's most prevalent mental disease, Healthline states.

What does yoga do for the soul?

Essentially, yoga is a spiritual practice. It promotes inner peace, compassion, and awareness. Regular practice of even a few minutes a day can leave you more centred, thankful, and sensitive to the larger significance and wisdom in your life.

Stress relief

Yoga is an established stress reliever, reducing stress levels through deep breathing, consciousness of movement, and relaxing techniques. It lowers cortisol levels, quiets the nervous system, and enhances clearness, making it an extremely effective, natural stress-reduction and anxiety management tool.

ALSO READ: International Day of Yoga 2025: Know how meditation helps to improve mental health, well-being