Want to lose 2 kg in a month without going to the gym? Fitness coach shares easy home workout plan

New Delhi:

Not everyone can make it to the gym. Time, money, access. Things get in the way. And then workouts just…stop. But that does not really have to happen.

Fitness coach Divy Chheda, who has around nine years of experience and shares content as @doitrightbydiv, recently put out a simple plan. The idea is clear. You can lose up to two kilos of body fat in a month, training at home, just using dumbbells. No fancy setup needed.

Home workout swaps you can actually do

Divy pointed out that if gym machines are not available, you just switch movements. Adjust, not quit. Here’s how he mapped common gym exercises to home-friendly ones:

Back squat → Goblet squat

Deadlift → Dumbbell deadlifts

Sumo deadlifts → Wide stance goblet good mornings

Leg press → Weighted wall sit hold

Leg curl → Heel elevated glute bridge

Leg extension → Reverse nordics

Hack squats → Dumbbell lunges

Adductor machine → Copenhagen plank

Abductor machine → Hip airplane

Calf raise machine → Standing calf raises

Bench press → Dumbbell floor press

Seated row → Dumbbell bent-over row

Lat pull-down → One-arm dumbbell row

Machine pec fly → Push-ups

Military press → Dumbbell Z press

Rope tricep extension → Dumbbell skull crushers

Cable bicep curls → Dumbbell bicep curls

Cardio machines → Circuit using dumbbells

Daily workout plan to follow at home

The structure is simple. Around one hour. Nothing extreme, just consistent.

Warm-up: 5 minutes

Simple dynamic mobility for hips, shoulders and spine

Strength training: 35 minutes

About three to five movements

Cardio circuit: 10 minutes

Again three to five movements

Cool down: 5 minutes

Static holds

Buffer time: 5 minutes

Weekly workout schedule

The plan spreads effort across the week. Not all-out every day.

Monday: Lower body strength + full body conditioning

Tuesday: Upper body strength + full body conditioning

Wednesday: Mobility work or walk or just extra sleep

Thursday: Lower body strength + full body conditioning

Friday: Upper body strength + full body conditioning

Saturday: Play a sport, go for a jog or walk, attend a fitness workshop

Sunday: Rest, maybe a massage, more sleep

Diet rules to support fat loss

Workout alone is not enough. Food matters just as much, maybe more.

Not more than 3 cheat meals in a month

Every meal should include one of the following:

Eggs, chicken, lamb, beef, fish, prawns OR

Milk, Greek yoghurt, paneer, tofu, soya chunks, tempeh, protein supplements

Eating order:

Protein first

Then sabzi, salad, dal, roti, rice

Track meals at least on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Avoid random snacking

No overeating

Alcohol and smoking have no health benefits and are best avoided

The plan is not complicated. That is kind of the point. Keep it basic, stay consistent, and results tend to follow.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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