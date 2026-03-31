Want to lose 2 kg in a month without going to the gym? Fitness coach shares easy home workout plan

Not everyone can make it to the gym. Time, money, access. Things get in the way. And then workouts just…stop. But that does not really have to happen.
Fitness coach Divy Chheda, who has around nine years of experience and shares content as @doitrightbydiv, recently put out a simple plan. The idea is clear. You can lose up to two kilos of body fat in a month, training at home, just using dumbbells. No fancy setup needed.
Home workout swaps you can actually do
Divy pointed out that if gym machines are not available, you just switch movements. Adjust, not quit. Here’s how he mapped common gym exercises to home-friendly ones:
- Back squat → Goblet squat
- Deadlift → Dumbbell deadlifts
- Sumo deadlifts → Wide stance goblet good mornings
- Leg press → Weighted wall sit hold
- Leg curl → Heel elevated glute bridge
- Leg extension → Reverse nordics
- Hack squats → Dumbbell lunges
- Adductor machine → Copenhagen plank
- Abductor machine → Hip airplane
- Calf raise machine → Standing calf raises
- Bench press → Dumbbell floor press
- Seated row → Dumbbell bent-over row
- Lat pull-down → One-arm dumbbell row
- Machine pec fly → Push-ups
- Military press → Dumbbell Z press
- Rope tricep extension → Dumbbell skull crushers
- Cable bicep curls → Dumbbell bicep curls
- Cardio machines → Circuit using dumbbells
Daily workout plan to follow at home
The structure is simple. Around one hour. Nothing extreme, just consistent.
- Warm-up: 5 minutes
Simple dynamic mobility for hips, shoulders and spine
- Strength training: 35 minutes
About three to five movements
- Cardio circuit: 10 minutes
Again three to five movements
- Cool down: 5 minutes
Static holds
- Buffer time: 5 minutes
Weekly workout schedule
The plan spreads effort across the week. Not all-out every day.
- Monday: Lower body strength + full body conditioning
- Tuesday: Upper body strength + full body conditioning
- Wednesday: Mobility work or walk or just extra sleep
- Thursday: Lower body strength + full body conditioning
- Friday: Upper body strength + full body conditioning
- Saturday: Play a sport, go for a jog or walk, attend a fitness workshop
- Sunday: Rest, maybe a massage, more sleep
Diet rules to support fat loss
Workout alone is not enough. Food matters just as much, maybe more.
- Not more than 3 cheat meals in a month
- Every meal should include one of the following:
- Eggs, chicken, lamb, beef, fish, prawns OR
- Milk, Greek yoghurt, paneer, tofu, soya chunks, tempeh, protein supplements
- Eating order:
Protein first
Then sabzi, salad, dal, roti, rice
- Track meals at least on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Avoid random snacking
- No overeating
- Alcohol and smoking have no health benefits and are best avoided
The plan is not complicated. That is kind of the point. Keep it basic, stay consistent, and results tend to follow.
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.
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