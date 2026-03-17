Trying to drop kilos before May? Nutritionist shares 10 simple habits that help

New Delhi:

Summer has a way of sneaking up. One minute it is still slightly chilly, the next you are thinking about lighter clothes and longer days. And somewhere in that shift, the idea of getting “in shape” starts floating around again.

But losing weight, especially in a sustainable way, is rarely about quick fixes. It is slower, more layered. Small habits repeated often. On March 16, nutritionist and fitness coach Amaka shared an Instagram post breaking this down into a simple 10-step approach, suggesting it could help with significant fat loss if followed consistently.

1. Calorie deficit still does the heavy lifting

At the centre of fat loss is a calorie deficit. “Fat loss only happens when you burn more calories than you eat,” Amaka explained, adding that structuring meals helps avoid random overeating. Intermittent fasting can support this by creating a defined eating window, making it easier to stay within limits.

2. Protein makes everything easier

Protein tends to do a lot of quiet work. It keeps you full for longer and helps preserve muscle while losing fat. Including it in every meal matters. Eggs, chicken, fish, beans, yoghurt. Nothing fancy. Just consistent.

3. Walking counts more than you think

Not every workout needs to be intense. Walking, done daily, supports metabolism without feeling overwhelming. Amaka suggests aiming for around 8,000 to 12,000 steps, or roughly an hour of movement. Simple, but effective.

4. Keep meals simple and repeatable

Complicated diets rarely last. A basic plate works better. Protein, vegetables, and a moderate portion of carbohydrates. “Simple meals are easier to stay consistent with,” she noted. And consistency is where results usually come from.

5. Cut back on sugar without overthinking it

Sugary drinks and snacks add up quickly. Often without you realising. Cutting down on sodas, pastries, and similar foods can make a noticeable difference, mostly because it helps maintain that calorie deficit without much effort.

6. Water helps more than expected

Hydration often gets overlooked. Sometimes what feels like hunger is just thirst. Drinking enough water through the day can help manage appetite and keep energy levels steady.

7. Late-night eating can slow things down

Having a cut-off time for meals helps. Amaka suggests finishing dinner between 6 pm and 8 pm where possible. “Late-night snacking can easily push you into a calorie surplus,” she said. It is less about strict rules and more about creating boundaries.

8. Track progress beyond the weighing scale

Weight alone does not tell the full story. Tracking weekly progress through photos, measurements, or even how clothes fit can give a clearer picture. Subtle changes show up there first.

9. Sleep quietly supports fat loss

Sleep is often underestimated. “Poor sleep increases hunger and cravings,” Amaka pointed out. Getting seven to eight hours regularly can make the whole process feel less difficult.

10. Consistency beats perfection every time

There will be off days. That is normal. “Missing one day doesn’t ruin progress,” she said, emphasising that showing up most of the time matters more than doing everything perfectly.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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