Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kgs without going to gym, know her secret

Punjabi actor and singer Himanshi Khurana recently spoke about her weight loss journey at ABP Live's Health Conclave Punjab 2024. The actress and model spoke about her physical transformation, mental health and the need to stay healthy. Himanshi Khurana shared her weight transformation journey, and how she has lost 11 kgs without going to the gym. She said that she still eats parathas every day and does Pilates only twice a week. Instead of giving up on her favourite foods, she ate everything, even if it was homemade. That said, she followed the ancient wisdom of eating everything from ghee to oil and parathas. "I still eat parathas every day," Himanshi said. The need is to stay healthy instead of being lean.

Staying healthy is important

Himanshi said that losing weight has become a trending practice in recent times. With so many extreme weight loss options available, people try to shed the extra kilos by unhealthy methods. However, it is important to stay healthy instead of losing weight. She urged people to start taking care of their health and start thinking of staying healthy first.

Stress and anxiety can affect physical health

Himanshi explained how stress and anxiety can affect physical health. She said that due to increasing competition, women are exposed to more stress and anxiety, which leads to PCOS, and endometriosis. This can affect their overall health. Himanshi stressed that it is important to take care of your mental health first.

Take a look at the video here:

Himanshi's video speaking about her weight loss journey soon went viral on social media. One user quipped, "She did it because of her breakup," while another wrote, "Anxiety, stress and GERD can help you lose weight." A netizen pointed out Himanshi's struggle with PCOS and said, "Himanshi ma'am has PCOS and it has become really difficult for her to control her weight. Her diet and grains are a bit different from what normal people eat."

