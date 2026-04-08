'Expeditiously exit Iran': Centre's fresh advisory for Indian citizens

New Delhi:

Hours after Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in the US military’s ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an urgent advisory asking Indian citizens to leave the country expeditiously. The embassy stressed that nationals must coordinate closely with officials and use only the designated routes suggested for safe evacuation.

Strict instructions on movement

In a clear warning, the embassy advised citizens not to approach any international land border on their own without prior approval.

“All movement must be coordinated with the embassy to ensure safety,” officials said, highlighting the risks still present despite the ceasefire announcement.

Emergency helpline numbers released

To assist Indian nationals, the embassy issued emergency contact numbers:

+989128109115

+989128109102

+989128109109

+989932179359

Citizens have been urged to stay in constant touch with embassy officials while planning their exit.

Earlier advisory: Stay indoors for safety

This latest directive comes just 16 hours after India had advised all its nationals in Iran to remain indoors for 48 hours due to security concerns.

The embassy had warned people to:

Avoid military and electrical installations

Stay away from upper floors of buildings

Limit movement and follow official instructions strictly

Indians staying in embassy-arranged accommodations have been told to remain inside their rooms and maintain regular contact with embassy teams stationed at those locations. Any travel, especially on highways, must be done only after informing and coordinating with officials.