Woman claims she dropped 65 kg with THIS one exercise, says 'Main workout I did was...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NONU A woman claimed to shed 65 kg weight with this one workout.

Nowadays people openly share their weight loss journey on social media. An Indian digital creator named Nonu has shared her weight loss journey with fans on her Instagram page named Nonuphille. She has lost 65 kg of her weight by doing just one thing. Nonu used to weigh 130 kg, but now she has become a fit woman of 64 Kg. Yes, Nonu has lost almost half of her weight. Nonu just resorted to walking for this and lost her weight. Let's know how.

The woman has lost her weight only by doing cardio workouts. Due to being overweight, Nonu had difficulty walking. But she decided to reduce her obesity by walking. Nonu has advised the fans that they can do any workout of their choice like walking, running, spinning or skipping rope, anything that increases their heartbeat.

A woman lost 65 kg weight by walking

Nonu described in the video how she was not able to walk long distances due to her excess weight. On the first day, she was able to walk only 700 meters and the next day she started panting after walking about 1 km. Nonu said that she was not able to run due to her body weight. Walking too much with such a heavy body was not healthy for the joints either. But gradually she started walking by increasing the space and distance and she started enjoying it.

What do health experts say

According to health experts, cardio is the best workout to burn more calories and fat. When your heart beat increases, you burn more calories and this happens the most in cardio workouts. However, strength training may burn fewer calories but it gives shape to your body and muscles. The best way to lose weight is to burn fat and build muscles. Therefore, doing both strength training and cardio exercises is beneficial.

ALSO READ: Actress Bhagyashree shares THIS easy exercise to get instant relieve from leg pain, know other benefits