Cardiovascular surgeon shares 4 habits that could transform your health in 2026; second one is often ignored

New Delhi:

A healthy lifestyle isn’t really about doing one big thing. It’s usually smaller habits, done consistently, that make the difference. Eating whole foods, cutting back on processed stuff, moving your body regularly, and getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep. These are basics. Everyone knows them. Still, not always followed.

But beyond the basics, there are a few specific tweaks that can actually shift how you feel day to day. Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of experience, shared four such habits in an Instagram post on March 24. Simple changes, but the kind that can build momentum over time.

Lifestyle habits for 2026 that can improve health and energy

According to Dr London, these changes are less about extremes and more about consistency. Small, repeatable actions that help regulate the body’s natural rhythms. Together, they form a more balanced way of living. Here’s what he suggests.

1. Take short walks after meals to regulate blood sugar

The idea is simple. Move a little after you eat. Not a workout. Just a gentle walk.

Dr London recommends a 10 to 20-minute walk after meals. Sharing his own routine, he said, “We started integrating a 10- to 15-minute walk. We take our dogs out, not fast, not pushing ourselves, just literally a stroll. And within 10 minutes, I could watch my blood sugars drop.”

It’s not intense. But it works quietly in the background.

2. Stick to the same sleep time every night

Sleep isn’t just about how long you sleep, but also when you sleep. That timing matters more than people realise.

He suggests setting an alarm for bedtime, not just wake-up time. “Going to bed at the same time is just as important as waking up at the same time every morning,” he explained.

Keeping a fixed schedule can help stabilise your circadian rhythm. Which, in turn, affects energy, mood, even metabolism.

3. Cut out alcohol for better clarity and stability

This one is probably the hardest to hear. But also the most direct.

Dr London doesn’t really soften it. “Now, I realise this is likely to be the least popular, but I can tell you on no uncertain terms, removing alcohol has been one of the most transformative decisions I've made in my adult life,” he stated.

He went on to describe the shift quite plainly. “Every day is the same. I am living life untampered.”

The point isn’t moderation here. It’s complete removal, at least from his perspective.

4. Do high-intensity aerobic exercise once a week

You don’t need to go all in every day. But pushing your body once a week can help.

He suggests adding some form of high-intensity aerobic training weekly. Nothing too complicated. “If you're walking, walk faster. Walk at an incline. If you're running, work sprints in,” he said.

It’s about raising your heart rate. Getting that one solid session in.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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